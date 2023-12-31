en English
New Zealand

Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:27 pm EST
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics

As the clock ticks over to 2024, the stage is set for a year of political turbulence and transformation in New Zealand. The year promises to be brimming with significant developments, with leaders making their mark, policy decisions impacting the economy, and the public voice resonating in the corridors of power.

Leadership Reshuffle on the Horizon

In the Opposition, whispers of a leadership change are growing louder. A prominent leader is anticipated to step down, creating room for the rise of potential successors, possibly including Chris Hipkins, Marama Davidson, or James Shaw.

Luxon’s Diplomatic Endeavours

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be a frequent flyer, leading diplomatic and trade delegations to countries far and wide. His itinerary is expected to include visits to India, the United States, and Pacific islands, reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to bolstering global ties. Despite initial hesitations stated in the coalition agreement with NZ First, Luxon’s government is also poised to re-engage with the World Health Organisation’s regulation updates.

Parliamentary Dynamics to Watch

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, known for her fervor, is predicted to turn up the heat in the House, possibly leading to her expulsion by the Speaker. Nicola Willis, the Finance Minister, who has previously been in hot waters for controversial statements, may stumble into another gaffe, adding to the political theatre.

Protests and Economic Measures

Public dissent is set to surface in the form of sizeable protests at Parliament and Waitangi, following a meeting with the Kīngitanga on January 20. Simultaneously, the government’s economic strategy will be put to the test. The much-touted tax cuts, slated for July, may be smaller than promised during the election campaign, owing to the coalition deal with NZ First and Labour’s fiscal policies.

Real Estate and Local Governance

On the economic front, house price growth is projected to outstrip Treasury forecasts, with an increase of at least 7.5% by June 2024. Local Government Minister Simeon Brown may need to step in and appoint commissioners to manage a city or regional council grappling with infrastructure and economic challenges, marking another key development in the political landscape.

New Zealand Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015.

