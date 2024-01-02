Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions

On the political frontlines of Washington, gears are shifting rapidly. The pro-Nikki Haley Super PAC has launched an ad in Iowa, aiming its guns at Ron DeSantis for his alleged flirtation with China during his stint as Florida’s governor. Despite a recent surge in Haley’s momentum, she has yet to outpace DeSantis in the Iowa polls, where he maintains a three-point lead. Both, however, significantly trail former President Trump.

Haley and DeSantis Tussle for Second Place

As the CNN debate in Des Moines looms, only Trump, Haley, and DeSantis have managed to meet the polling qualifications for participation. Trump, however, is expected to give the debate a miss. This ongoing battle for second place in Iowa has diverted Haley and DeSantis’s focus from the frontrunner, with both candidates investing heavily in a bid to secure a strong finish.

The pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund, has been a leading spender among the Republican candidates in Iowa, shelling out approximately $30 million on ads in the state in 2023 alone. Yet, Haley still trails in the Iowa caucuses, and is also targeting at least second place in New Hampshire.

DCCC Targets Mazi Pilip in New York’s 3rd District

In parallel, the DCCC’s independent expenditure arm has launched its first ad in the special election for New York’s 3rd District following the expulsion of GOP Rep George Santos. The ad takes aim at Mazi Pilip, the Republican nominee, painting her as a loyalist to the MAGA movement and accusing her of planning to slash Social Security and other benefits if elected to office.

Meanwhile, Congress has pushed back major end-of-year tasks to 2024, which includes government funding and a supplemental funding request for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. This delay has resulted in two funding deadlines in January and February. With the ongoing negotiations over the supplemental coinciding with the Republican presidential primaries, the discussions surrounding government funding and border negotiations may become even more convoluted.

While Democrats face pressure from the left over concessions on border policy, there is a cautious sense of optimism that a bill that satisfies House Republicans could be out of reach. Hence, as we step into 2024, the political landscape in Washington is set for a series of high-stakes battles, both within and across party lines.