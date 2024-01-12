en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Political Polarization Intensifies in South Korea: Opposition Leader Survives Premeditated Stabbing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 pm EST
Political Polarization Intensifies in South Korea: Opposition Leader Survives Premeditated Stabbing

South Korea’s main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, became the victim of an orchestrated stabbing attack, executed by a 66-year-old man identified by his surname, Kim. In a stark revelation of the country’s profound political polarization, the attack was reportedly aimed at preventing Lee from ever ascending to the presidency.

The Premeditated Attack

According to police reports, Kim had meticulously planned the attack over several months. In a chilling testament to his resolution, he had prepared an eight-page manifesto outlining his motivations. The document was intended to be disseminated among relatives and the media following the assault. Kim was subsequently arrested and handed over to prosecutors for a formal indictment on charges of attempted murder.

Political Violence in South Korea: An Escalating Cause for Concern

The incident has triggered widespread concerns about the escalating political violence in South Korea. The Korean National Police Agency has refrained from disclosing the suspect’s full name in the public domain. However, the case and the motives of the assailant have been extensively covered in local news reports.

The Political Landscape in the Aftermath

Lee Jae-myung, who survived the assassination attempt, had previously run for president in 2022, losing narrowly to conservative Yoon Suk-yeol. According to law enforcement, Kim’s motive was to sabotage Lee’s potential presidential run in 2027. After the attack, Lee was hospitalized for eight days, during which he underwent surgery. Following his discharge, he expressed hope for a cessation of ‘politics of hatred.’ The incident has amplified the conservative-liberal divide in South Korea, and as of now, Lee is one of the early favorites for the 2027 presidential election.

0
Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
South Africa has called upon the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) to bear witness to its allegations of genocide against Israel, a move that has drawn criticism from Alex Ryvchin, the co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. The claim, unprecedented in its gravity, accuses Israel of intentionally committing genocide in Gaza,
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
8 mins ago
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
12 mins ago
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
5 mins ago
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
6 mins ago
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
7 mins ago
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
2 mins
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
3 mins
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
5 mins
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
5 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
6 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
7 mins
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
8 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
8 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
9 mins
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app