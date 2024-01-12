Political Polarization Intensifies in South Korea: Opposition Leader Survives Premeditated Stabbing

South Korea’s main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, became the victim of an orchestrated stabbing attack, executed by a 66-year-old man identified by his surname, Kim. In a stark revelation of the country’s profound political polarization, the attack was reportedly aimed at preventing Lee from ever ascending to the presidency.

The Premeditated Attack

According to police reports, Kim had meticulously planned the attack over several months. In a chilling testament to his resolution, he had prepared an eight-page manifesto outlining his motivations. The document was intended to be disseminated among relatives and the media following the assault. Kim was subsequently arrested and handed over to prosecutors for a formal indictment on charges of attempted murder.

Political Violence in South Korea: An Escalating Cause for Concern

The incident has triggered widespread concerns about the escalating political violence in South Korea. The Korean National Police Agency has refrained from disclosing the suspect’s full name in the public domain. However, the case and the motives of the assailant have been extensively covered in local news reports.

The Political Landscape in the Aftermath

Lee Jae-myung, who survived the assassination attempt, had previously run for president in 2022, losing narrowly to conservative Yoon Suk-yeol. According to law enforcement, Kim’s motive was to sabotage Lee’s potential presidential run in 2027. After the attack, Lee was hospitalized for eight days, during which he underwent surgery. Following his discharge, he expressed hope for a cessation of ‘politics of hatred.’ The incident has amplified the conservative-liberal divide in South Korea, and as of now, Lee is one of the early favorites for the 2027 presidential election.