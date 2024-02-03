Political Polarization Fueled by Moral Judgments, New Study Finds

An incisive study led by Phillip McGarry and his team of researchers has shed new light on the entrenched role of moral judgment in the landscape of political polarization in the United States. The study deployed the Ultimatum Game—a game theory experiment devised to gauge the perception of fairness in cooperation—as a means to probe into how Republicans and Democrats perceive one another.

The Intricate Web of Partisan Perception

The findings of the study are revelatory. The research discovered that individuals from both political parties tend to judge those holding opposing political views as less moral. This perception held true even when the political opponents engaged in behavior marked by fairness or kindness. Intriguingly, such judgments were observed even among participants who did not identify themselves as having strong political bias.

Moral Judgment: A Bipartisan Phenomenon

The study's conclusions suggest a striking symmetry between liberals and conservatives in terms of their levels of animosity and moral judgment towards each other. This counters the narrative of previous studies which posited that conservatives might be more politically extreme. The revelation emphasizes the deep-seated nature of political polarization in the US, a phenomenon that has been steadily escalating over the past four decades.

The Perils of Polarization: A Nation at Risk

The study's findings raise alarming concerns about the potential for political violence driven by moral convictions. The researchers argue for the critical importance of a controlled scientific approach to understand and potentially mitigate the growing divide of political polarization. The team has initiated a series of ongoing experiments that delve into the impact of factors such as online interactions and emotions like disgust on partisan animosity, as well as the evolutionary origins of morality.