Political Polarization and Social Unrest: The Fashion Industry’s 2024 Challenge

The 2024 election year looms as a formidable challenge for the fashion industry, with the United States grappling with soaring political polarization and social turbulence. The climate adds layers of complexity for fashion brands communicating with consumers, already inundated with political marketing and discourse. The upcoming election’s core issues are anticipated to pivot around the future of American democracy, shifting away from traditional concerns like tax policy or candidate popularity. Fashion CEOs are left to navigate the precarious waters of engaging with political and social issues, risking entanglement in controversy.

Fashion industry’s political predicament

The experience of Target Corp, which faced threats and protests over its Pride collection, serves as a sobering reminder of the ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ quandary companies might encounter. Experts counsel CEOs to refrain from involvement in the volatile political climate unless they can anchor their actions in deeply held values, akin to Patagonia. However, completely sidestepping controversy might be unachievable, and businesses may need to prioritize authenticity and integrity, potentially at the cost of lower profitability.

Geopolitical uncertainties and the importance of unified government

Beyond the potential for social media crises, the fashion industry also has to stay vigilant to geopolitical uncertainties and the necessity of a unified government to tackle issues such as military conflicts, logistical hurdles, and the global climate crisis. The dysfunction in Washington, D.C., could amplify these challenges, with the threat of government shutdowns adding another layer of complexity to the year ahead.

Trade policy and economic headwinds

The apparel industry confronts additional challenges in the election year, with trade policy assuming renewed significance in 2024. The future of trade preference programs like GSP and MTB hangs in the balance, with mounting calls for their reinstatement. There is also a push for reforms to these programs, such as boosting the Competitive Need Limitations and increasing the threshold of value content added in beneficiary countries. Concerns also loom over the expiration of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and Haiti HOPE HELP Acts in September 2025, crucial for encouraging investment in local economies. The textile industry, too, faces economic turbulence, with fluctuating demand and high inventory levels. Despite these headwinds, there is optimism about the prospects for Central America and Mexico as brands and retailers look to source more products closer to home.