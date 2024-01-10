Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung

South Korean opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, narrowly escaped a fatal attack earlier this month. The assailant, identified only by his surname Kim, was intent on halting Lee’s political career by any means necessary, even if it involved a cold-blooded murder attempt. The incident took place on January 2, 2024, in Busan city, when the 66-year-old man approached Lee under the guise of a supporter asking for his autograph.

The Assassination Attempt

According to police reports, Kim had meticulously planned the attack for months, purchasing a knife online and covertly attending Lee’s campaign events. His initial attempt to strike Lee in the neck was fortunately unsuccessful, but the incident left Lee hospitalised needing emergency surgery for a severe laceration to a major vein. The Democratic Party leader and presidential hopeful was later discharged from Seoul National University Hospital after a successful recovery.

A Manifesto of Malice

During the investigation, authorities discovered an eight-page manifesto prepared by Kim. He intended to release this document post-assault, delineating his grievances against Lee and justifying his violent actions. Kim’s dissatisfaction stemmed from the perceived slow progress in prosecuting Lee on corruption charges, accusations that Lee fervently denies. The manifesto was intercepted by the police before reaching its intended recipients.

Political Implications

The attack on Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly missed the presidency in the 2022 elections and has ambitions to run again in 2027, has starkly highlighted the deepening political divide in South Korea. The incident has intensified the conservative-liberal schism in the country, with potential implications for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April. Lee’s hopes for a future without ‘politics of hate’ and ‘politics of confrontation’ seem more elusive than ever.

The suspect, now under arrest, was handed over to prosecutors on attempted murder charges. While the police believe he acted alone, it was revealed that Kim had informed a friend of his plans, asking him to distribute the manifesto if the assassination attempt failed. The friend, however, was instructed to mail the manifesto only to relatives in the event of an unsuccessful attack. This chilling incident serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which political polarization can drive individuals, and the urgent need for unity in the face of division.