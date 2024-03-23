Political Parties Urge Edo Impeachment Panel to Decline Probe Against Deputy Gov Shaibu

In a striking development within Edo State's political landscape, the Conference of Registered Political Parties has made a public plea to the impeachment panel members, selected by Chief Judge Daniel Okungbowa to investigate Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, to collectively reject their appointments. This request stems from concerns over the independence of the judiciary and the impartiality of the investigative process, highlighting a broader discourse on democracy and the separation of powers in the state.

Origins of the Controversy

The controversy began when the Edo State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Blessing Agbebaku, issued a notice of impeachment against Deputy Governor Shaibu, citing allegations of misconduct and perjury. Subsequently, in a move that has since sparked debate, Justice Okungbowa constituted a seven-member panel on March 22, 2024, to probe these allegations, as mandated by Section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Critics, however, argue that the Chief Judge's decision to establish the panel, despite previous confrontations between the Assembly and the judiciary, raises questions about the balance of power and the role of the judiciary in political disputes.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

The announcement of the panel has not only led to public outcry from various sectors but also prompted the Conference of Registered Political Parties in Edo State to issue a statement condemning the move. The organization, represented by Chairman Samson Isibor and Secretary John Isidhaome, has expressed deep concerns over what they perceive as a manipulation of the judiciary by political forces, urging panel members to reject their appointments on moral and ethical grounds. This event underscores the fragile nature of democracy and the need for each branch of government to operate independently to maintain public trust and democratic integrity.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Edo State Politics

The unfolding drama in Edo State is more than a mere political skirmish; it is a test of the state's democratic principles, particularly the independence of its judiciary. As the investigation panel deliberates on its next course of action, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on Edo, waiting to see whether the principles of justice and fairness will prevail over political interests. This scenario not only affects the immediate future of Deputy Governor Shaibu but also sets a precedent for how political disputes and allegations of misconduct are handled in Nigeria, potentially influencing the broader discourse on democracy and governance in the country.