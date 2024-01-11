en English
Political Parties Accused of Blocking Inquiry into RCMP’s Treatment of Rebel News Personality

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:55 am EST
In a recent development, the federal Conservatives have voiced allegations claiming that other political parties are obstructing their request for a parliamentary committee to scrutinize the handling of Rebel News commentator David Menzies by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). This incident has sparked a heated debate on press freedom and law enforcement accountability that threatens to deepen the divide among political factions.

Incident Triggers Political Uproar

The incident in question unfolded when Menzies attempted to question Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Menzies was subsequently confronted and arrested by the RCMP, an action that ignited criticism and led to calls for action to ‘Stop Censoring Canadian Journalists.’

Legal Actions and Allegations

In response to the incident, Rebel News has engaged legal counsel to take action against the RCMP, York Regional Police, and Ms. Freeland for false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, negligent investigation, and assault. This legal move further fuels the tension surrounding the incident and the political parties’ reactions to it.

Conservatives Allege Political Obstruction

In the midst of these developments, the Conservatives have accused other political parties of preventing a committee investigation into the matter. The specific reasons for this alleged obstruction remain unclear, and the positions of other parties on this issue have not been detailed. This accusation adds a new layer to the ongoing controversy, suggesting a potential divide among political parties on matters of press freedom and law enforcement accountability.

While the Conservatives have raised their concerns publicly, the Trudeau Liberals have refrained from condemning the incident, adding to the political discord surrounding the issue. Meanwhile, the RCMP’s statement on the incident is awaited, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding this matter.

0
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

