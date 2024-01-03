en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform

Over the past decades, Kuwait has found itself in the throes of significant political instability. Between 2006 and late 2020, the nation saw the formation of 15 governments, each with a lifespan of approximately 350 days. However, the instability took a turn for the worse in the period from December 2020 to December 2023, during which an alarming number of 8 governments were formed, each surviving for a mere average of 105 days.

Impact on National Performance Indicators

The constant changes in government have had a detrimental impact on Kuwait’s performance indicators. The public sector, representing 70% of the economy and employing 84% of the workforce, plays a critical role in the nation’s stability and efficiency. Given that Kuwait’s economy is heavily reliant on oil, the need for a stable government with a clear vision is of paramount importance. This instability, however, has led to an economic contraction, continuous public finance deficits, labor imbalances, and a lack of attractiveness for investments.

Policy and Infrastructure Underperformance

Amid this political chaos, infrastructure projects have underperformed, and concerns have been raised about the oil sector’s ability to meet production targets. The death of the Emir and the subsequent resignation of the government place Kuwait at a pivotal juncture. The report urges the need for a stable and efficient government, emphasizing the importance of appointments based on performance rather than familial or quota-based criteria.

Economic Contraction and Need for Reform

Kuwait’s GDP contracted by -1.3% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, partly due to falling oil prices. While efforts have been made to diversify the economy, they’ve achieved limited success. The report also criticizes the halting of GDP figure publications for three years, attributing it to the pandemic. This hiatus is deemed a setback for assessing economic performance. The report concludes with a clarion call for a commitment to work values and production, as these are the stepping stones to meaningful reform.

0
Economy Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South African Expatriates Return Home: Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant

By Olalekan Adigun

Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Global Banks Sever Ties with Lebanon's Central Bank Amidst Economic Cr ...
@Business · 3 mins
Global Banks Sever Ties with Lebanon's Central Bank Amidst Economic Cr ...
heart comment 0
The Rising Cost of Living in Western Australia: An In-Depth Look

By Geeta Pillai

The Rising Cost of Living in Western Australia: An In-Depth Look
Pontins Brean Sands: A Shift in Purpose Triggers Economic Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Pontins Brean Sands: A Shift in Purpose Triggers Economic Concerns
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus

By Safak Costu

California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
Crompton Greaves’ Share Price Sees Slight Uptick Amid Market Fluctuations

By BNN Correspondents

Crompton Greaves' Share Price Sees Slight Uptick Amid Market Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
19 seconds
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
40 seconds
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
50 seconds
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
51 seconds
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
58 seconds
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
1 min
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
1 min
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
1 min
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Former Senator Joe Lieberman Criticizes Obama and Biden Administrations Over Iran
1 min
Former Senator Joe Lieberman Criticizes Obama and Biden Administrations Over Iran
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app