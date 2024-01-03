Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform

Over the past decades, Kuwait has found itself in the throes of significant political instability. Between 2006 and late 2020, the nation saw the formation of 15 governments, each with a lifespan of approximately 350 days. However, the instability took a turn for the worse in the period from December 2020 to December 2023, during which an alarming number of 8 governments were formed, each surviving for a mere average of 105 days.

Impact on National Performance Indicators

The constant changes in government have had a detrimental impact on Kuwait’s performance indicators. The public sector, representing 70% of the economy and employing 84% of the workforce, plays a critical role in the nation’s stability and efficiency. Given that Kuwait’s economy is heavily reliant on oil, the need for a stable government with a clear vision is of paramount importance. This instability, however, has led to an economic contraction, continuous public finance deficits, labor imbalances, and a lack of attractiveness for investments.

Policy and Infrastructure Underperformance

Amid this political chaos, infrastructure projects have underperformed, and concerns have been raised about the oil sector’s ability to meet production targets. The death of the Emir and the subsequent resignation of the government place Kuwait at a pivotal juncture. The report urges the need for a stable and efficient government, emphasizing the importance of appointments based on performance rather than familial or quota-based criteria.

Economic Contraction and Need for Reform

Kuwait’s GDP contracted by -1.3% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, partly due to falling oil prices. While efforts have been made to diversify the economy, they’ve achieved limited success. The report also criticizes the halting of GDP figure publications for three years, attributing it to the pandemic. This hiatus is deemed a setback for assessing economic performance. The report concludes with a clarion call for a commitment to work values and production, as these are the stepping stones to meaningful reform.