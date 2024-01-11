en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare

During a recent gathering, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, a figure of considerable influence on the global stage, emphasized the necessity of political independence as a catalyst for economic development.

The ambassador’s perspective, shared in the run-up to the NAM Summit Uganda 2024, underscores the critical role of political sovereignty in nurturing economic progress.

Interplay of Political Sovereignty and Economic Development

According to Ayebare, without a firm grounding in political self-determination, nations’ attempts to surge economically may face significant roadblocks. This viewpoint aligns with a broader school of thought that sees political independence as a non-negotiable prerequisite for sustainable development.

It places the power to make decisions that serve national interests squarely in the hands of those affected, free from undue external influence.

Ayebare’s remarks were aired on the NBS Morning Breeze program and echoed through NBS Updates, generating considerable anticipation for the forthcoming NAM Summit in Uganda in 2024. As political conversations heat up, Ayebare underscores the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement’s (NAM) core principles of independence and self-determination for its member states.

As the NAM Summit Uganda 2024 draws near, the focus sharpens on creating trade opportunities, promoting investment in key sectors, and identifying potential joint venture partnerships. The stage is set for an event that promises to bring to the fore the intimate interplay between political independence and economic development, as nations navigate the challenging seas of progress and prosperity.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
South Africa has launched legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing the latter of carrying out genocide against the Palestinians. The charges encompass a broad timeline, from events in 1948 to the present, suggesting a historical pattern of behavior that includes 25 years of apartheid, 56 years
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
NDC Preps for Ghana's 2024 Elections: A Stand for Electoral Integrity
4 mins ago
NDC Preps for Ghana's 2024 Elections: A Stand for Electoral Integrity
ICJ Commences South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel in The Hague
4 mins ago
ICJ Commences South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel in The Hague
SK Group Chairman's Estranged Wife Seeks Increased Alimony Amid Divorce Dispute
3 mins ago
SK Group Chairman's Estranged Wife Seeks Increased Alimony Amid Divorce Dispute
Election Commission of Pakistan Challenges High Court's Decision in Supreme Court
3 mins ago
Election Commission of Pakistan Challenges High Court's Decision in Supreme Court
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
4 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
Nurse Struck Off Register for COVID-19 Taxi Fraud
2 mins
Nurse Struck Off Register for COVID-19 Taxi Fraud
Election Commission of Pakistan Challenges High Court's Decision in Supreme Court
3 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Challenges High Court's Decision in Supreme Court
Rising Star Shamar Joseph Impresses in Warm-Up Match Against Cricket Australia XI
4 mins
Rising Star Shamar Joseph Impresses in Warm-Up Match Against Cricket Australia XI
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide as Historic Case Unfolds at The Hague
NDC Preps for Ghana's 2024 Elections: A Stand for Electoral Integrity
4 mins
NDC Preps for Ghana's 2024 Elections: A Stand for Electoral Integrity
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 mins
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
ICJ Commences South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel in The Hague
4 mins
ICJ Commences South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel in The Hague
Serious Injury as Shipping Container Falls in Takanini Warehouse Accident
5 mins
Serious Injury as Shipping Container Falls in Takanini Warehouse Accident
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 mins
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
2 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
3 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
5 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
6 hours
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
6 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app