Politics

Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore’s 2023 Political Landscape

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:36 pm EST
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape

In an eventful year marked by political upheavals, Singapore’s 2023 political landscape was rife with numerous significant events and scandals. The year bore witness to a series of political incidents that shook the nation, tested its democratic tenets and painted a varied picture of its governance.

Presidential Elections and a Landmark Victory

A highlight of the year was undoubtedly the presidential election, where President Tharman Shanmugaratnam emerged victorious. Tharman, Singapore’s former deputy premier, won the race in a landslide securing 70.4% of the votes. This victory, despite the cloud of recent political scandals involving the ruling party, indicated robust support from Singaporeans. The president-elect’s vast government experience and independent-mindedness were welcomed signs of optimism and solidarity for Singapore’s future.

Initiatives and Controversies

The year also marked the introduction of various initiatives under the aegis of Forward Singapore. However, the political scene was not devoid of scandals. Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was filmed using unparliamentary language during a debate. The incident triggered an apology on Facebook and a personal one to Associate Professor Jamus Lim. Non-constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai faced backlash for a misleading social media post about parliamentary proceedings. The post was later edited and removed following an apology.

Resignations and Personal Scandals

Tan Chuan-Jin was embroiled in another controversy, resulting in his resignation along with former MP Cheng Li Hui, after revelations of an inappropriate relationship since 2020 surfaced. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the matter, expressing hope for a softer exit for them to avoid embarrassment to their families. In a similar vein, Workers’ Party members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah admitted to having an extramarital affair, leading to their resignation. The party’s chief requested space for them to heal.

Denial of Allegations

Lastly, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam refuted allegations that his son’s company had contracts with the Singapore Land Authority for renovations. He called upon critics to respect his family’s privacy.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

