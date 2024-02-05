Political Grudge Triggers Savage Assault on Minister's Assistant in Tiruttani

On a typical morning stroll turned savage, three men were apprehended in Tiruttani for their alleged brutal assault on Pratheesh, the trusted aide of Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja, a crime reportedly rooted in political animosity. Pratheesh, a resident of Tiruttani Bypass Road and aged 37, fell victim to the ruthless aggression of the suspects, who armed themselves with iron rods and pipes to carry out their violent intent.

Swift Intervention Saves Victim

Pratheesh's ordeal occurred while he was going about his regular morning walk near his home. The unexpectedly vicious attack was interrupted by the timely intervention of passersby, who came to Pratheesh's aid and whisked him away to the safety of the Government Hospital in Tiruttani. Owing to the severity of his injuries, Pratheesh was later referred to a city hospital for advanced medical intervention.

Suspects Apprehended Amidst Escape Attempt

Following Pratheesh's harrowing experience and subsequent formal complaint, the police swung into action and initiated an investigation that led to the apprehension of the suspected assailants. Identified as Naveen (31), Chiranjeevi (24), and Parasuram (39) hailing from Nagari in the Chittoor district, the trio was captured as they attempted to flee the scene at Thazhavedu, a nearby locality.

Political Adversaries: The Root of the Assault

The police interrogation of the suspects shed light on the motive behind this brutal assault. It was revealed that the hostility harbored by the suspects toward Pratheesh stemmed from his instrumental role in Minister Roja's electoral victory in Nagari. The attackers, being political adversaries and opponents of Roja's faction, held a grudge against Pratheesh for his contribution to their political defeat.