Politics

Political Gridlock in the United States: Causes and Consequences

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Political Gridlock in the United States: Causes and Consequences

Political gridlock, a state of legislative impasse, has become increasingly common in the United States. This phenomenon, often resulting from rival political parties controlling different parts of the executive branch and the legislature, hinders the government’s ability to enact laws. It’s a situation often exacerbated when there are more bills awaiting consideration than can be processed, intensified further by disagreements on policy provisions between parties.

The Two-Party System and Legislative Stalemate

The U.S. two-party system significantly contributes to this stalemate, as each party pushes their own agendas without seeking compromises. Tools like the filibuster in the Senate, where unlimited debate can be employed to stall voting, and the involvement of the Senate Majority Leader, who possesses the power to decide which bills are brought to the floor, are major contributors to this deadlock. The President’s veto power can also create legislative bottlenecks.

Historical Instances of Gridlock

Instances of political gridlock that have shaped the history of American politics include Republicans blocking Obama’s judicial nominations, leading to Senate rules changes in 2013, and the stalling of federal budget passage in 2023 over disagreements on the debt ceiling. Calls to eliminate the filibuster have been made to address policy gridlock.

Implications of Political Gridlock

Political gridlock is viewed as a threat to American democracy as it hampers the government’s ability to pass legislation despite an extensive legislative agenda. For example, Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City for the 2024 legislative session with expectations low due to GOP infighting leading to gridlock in the Senate. An ethics investigation into Speaker Dean Plocher may further disrupt the agenda. The formation of the Freedom Caucus by some Republican senators is expected to deepen the existing fissures and fuel more dysfunction.

Even international relations are not immune to domestic political gridlock. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the United States failed to secure additional aid from Congress due to growing fatigue and sentiment towards the Russia-Ukraine War among U.S. Republicans. Aid to Ukraine has become linked to the contentious policy issue of stricter border control and asylum policies, leading to a gridlock in the U.S. Congress.

Furthermore, political gridlock in Washington, with closely divided House and Senate numbers in Congress, is overshadowing economic events. Extreme positions advocated by right-wing Republicans and left-wing Democrats make agreement on significant legislation difficult.

Lastly, the Forward Party, a centrist political party in the United States founded by Andrew Yang, aims to reduce partisan polarization and implement electoral reforms. Their platform includes instituting term limits for members of Congress, establishing a Department of Technology, supporting universal basic income, and more. They aim to combat political gridlock by attracting members from both major political parties, focusing on electing state and local officials, and fostering compromise and understanding between parties.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

