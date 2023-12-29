en English
Politics

Political Forecasts of 2023: A Year of Unfounded Predictions

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
In a year punctuated by unforeseen political events, the crystal balls of various political figures and analysts proved to be cloudy at best. From Dmitry Medvedev’s outlandish scenarios to Larry Kudlow’s confident assertions, many political predictions fell flat in 2023.

Unfounded Predictions and a Twitter Storm

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made headlines with a Twitter thread that predicted political scenarios far from reality. His forecasts included the UK rejoining the EU and war outbreaks between France and the ‘Fourth Reich.’ Moreover, he foresaw a civil war in the U.S., resulting in California and Texas becoming independent states. Among his most startling claims was that Elon Musk would triumph in several states’ presidential elections post-civil war, an assertion that proved entirely baseless.

Trump’s Indictment and Economic Misreads

Larry Kudlow’s prediction on Fox Business that Donald Trump would not face indictment was quickly debunked. Shortly after Kudlow’s confident statement, a grand jury voted to indict the former president. Similarly, projections for the U.S. economy to slump into a recession in 2023 proved false. Instead of economic downturn, the U.S. experienced robust growth, contradicting the Wall Street forecast of stocks slumping and bonds rallying.

Political Upheavals and Misplaced Confidence

Political analyst Karl Rove’s expectation of a serious Democratic primary challenger to President Joe Biden proved unfounded. Despite Biden’s weak poll numbers, no significant primary challenger emerged. Furthermore, Kevin McCarthy’s assurance of retaining his position as Speaker of the House for a full term proved overly confident. Elected to the role, McCarthy was ousted after less than 10 months, contradicting his earlier statements.

As we step into 2024, these inaccurate predictions serve as a reminder of the unpredictability inherent in politics and the perils of forecasting. While some predictions may come to fruition, others lead us down a path of unfounded speculation.

Politics United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

