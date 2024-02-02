Political Firestorm in Uttarakhand over BJP Leader's 'Pack of Dogs' Remark

The political landscape of Uttarakhand, India, has been thrown into turmoil following derogatory remarks made by the state's BJP in-charge, Dushyant Gautam. During a virtual event to inaugurate party offices, Gautam made a contentious analogy, comparing the INDIA alliance of opposition parties to a pack of dogs. His words have fanned the flames of controversy, sparking widespread outrage among Congress leaders.

Dushyant Gautam's Controversial Commentary

As part of his address during the virtual event, Gautam likened the opposition parties' INDIA alliance to a pack of dogs, suggesting they band together only in the face of a common threat and otherwise remain in disarray. This comparison, far from being taken lightly, has become a hotbed of political dispute.

Congress Leaders Respond

The Congress party's response to Gautam's comments was swift and sharp. State Congress President Karan Mahara took the opportunity to highlight the loyalty of dogs, drawing a parallel with a revered episode from Indian mythology where a dog faithfully accompanied the Pandavas to heaven. In doing so, he emphasized the virtue of loyalty, implying that those who betrayed India during British rule could not grasp its value. Opposition Leader Yashpal Arya was equally vocal, condemning Gautam's words as indecent and reflective of a petty mentality.

Escalation of the Controversy

The controversy shows no signs of abating. Congress General Secretary Naveen Joshi suggested that BJP leaders might be suffering from mental imbalance and recommended they seek medical treatment. Congress Chief spokesperson Garima Dasauni took aim at Gautam's arrogance, while the Congress party organized an effigy burning program in protest of Gautam's comments, further amplifying the political tension. These developments come at a crucial time, as political parties in Uttarakhand gear up for the impending Lok Sabha elections.