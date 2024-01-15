Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly’s Home

Over the weekend, a cluster of approximately thirty-six demonstrators gathered at the residence of a known public figure, Mélanie Joly, setting up a tent and using a loudspeaker to express accusations of complicity in an alleged ‘genocide.’ The act was not well-received by the public, particularly on social media platforms, where it faced widespread criticism. Several public figures and politicians didn’t hold back in condemning the strategy of protesting at a private residence.

Political Condemnation

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman responded to the incident by underlining that intimidation tactics should not be misconstrued as legitimate protest. She suggested alternative venues for such activities, like government buildings or public squares. Echoing the sentiment, NDP MP Heather McPherson expressed her disapproval. She emphasized that while disagreement with politicians is normal, harassment at their homes steps over the line.

Anticipated Protests Averted

Despite the incident at Joly’s home, other anticipated protests by anti-Israel demonstrators did not come to pass. Specifically, a protest expected to disrupt a family ice skate event at Mel Lastman Square, hosted by city and provincial representatives, did not materialize. This event, along with other community gatherings on Sunday, were spared from disturbance.

Protests and Public Safety

The protests, aimed at disrupting rallies for the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas, resulted in arrests. Demonstrators, perceived as anti-Israel activists, have been picketing outside Jewish-owned businesses and targeting politicians seen as pro-Israel. These actions have been widely criticized as acts of intimidation and harassment. Toronto’s Chief of Police has declared the protests a serious public safety hazard, further amplifying the concerns about these forms of demonstration.