en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly’s Home

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly’s Home

Over the weekend, a cluster of approximately thirty-six demonstrators gathered at the residence of a known public figure, Mélanie Joly, setting up a tent and using a loudspeaker to express accusations of complicity in an alleged ‘genocide.’ The act was not well-received by the public, particularly on social media platforms, where it faced widespread criticism. Several public figures and politicians didn’t hold back in condemning the strategy of protesting at a private residence.

Political Condemnation

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman responded to the incident by underlining that intimidation tactics should not be misconstrued as legitimate protest. She suggested alternative venues for such activities, like government buildings or public squares. Echoing the sentiment, NDP MP Heather McPherson expressed her disapproval. She emphasized that while disagreement with politicians is normal, harassment at their homes steps over the line.

Anticipated Protests Averted

Despite the incident at Joly’s home, other anticipated protests by anti-Israel demonstrators did not come to pass. Specifically, a protest expected to disrupt a family ice skate event at Mel Lastman Square, hosted by city and provincial representatives, did not materialize. This event, along with other community gatherings on Sunday, were spared from disturbance.

Protests and Public Safety

The protests, aimed at disrupting rallies for the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas, resulted in arrests. Demonstrators, perceived as anti-Israel activists, have been picketing outside Jewish-owned businesses and targeting politicians seen as pro-Israel. These actions have been widely criticized as acts of intimidation and harassment. Toronto’s Chief of Police has declared the protests a serious public safety hazard, further amplifying the concerns about these forms of demonstration.

0
Canada Politics Protests
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
18 seconds ago
Sunday Blaze Engulfs Home in North Point Douglas, Disrupts Traffic
As the clock struck 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the serenity of North Point Douglas, Winnipeg, was shattered by the outbreak of a residential fire. A two-storey house fell victim to the flames, its structure suffering significant damage. The incident prompted emergency services to swiftly close sections of Grove and Hallet Streets, disrupting the usual hum
Sunday Blaze Engulfs Home in North Point Douglas, Disrupts Traffic
The BetaKit Podcast: Tech Predictions and Discussions for 2024
11 mins ago
The BetaKit Podcast: Tech Predictions and Discussions for 2024
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
11 mins ago
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Northern Ontario's Hockey Tapestry: A Deep Dive into the Region's Sports Culture
1 min ago
Northern Ontario's Hockey Tapestry: A Deep Dive into the Region's Sports Culture
BC Hydro Meets Record Electricity Demand Amid Cold Snap
5 mins ago
BC Hydro Meets Record Electricity Demand Amid Cold Snap
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
10 mins ago
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
Latest Headlines
World News
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
14 seconds
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
15 seconds
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
18 seconds
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
31 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
32 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
43 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
47 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
German Citizens' Council Proposes Groundbreaking Nutrition Policies
48 seconds
German Citizens' Council Proposes Groundbreaking Nutrition Policies
UK Considers Extension of Livestock Export Ban to Include Alpacas, Llamas, and Deer
52 seconds
UK Considers Extension of Livestock Export Ban to Include Alpacas, Llamas, and Deer
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app