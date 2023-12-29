Political Earthquake in Ondo State: Loyalty, Fear, and the Aftermath of Akeredolu’s Death

The political landscape of Ondo State, Nigeria, underwent a seismic shift following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. His passing triggered a wave of resignations among political appointees, including a commissioner, special advisers, and assistants, all of whom were appointed by Akeredolu. Honorable Lucky Aiyedatiwa has since been sworn in as the new governor by the state’s Chief Judge Justice Olusegun Odusola, becoming the seventh civilian governor of Ondo State.

Resignations Amid Loyalty Claims

The shockwaves from Akeredolu’s death reverberated through the corridors of power, culminating in several high-profile resignations. The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Aminu Raimi, the Special Assistant on Photography to the former governor, Olawale Abolade, and the Senior Special Assistant to Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, all vacated their roles. Their resignation letters cited loyalty to the late governor as the reason behind their decisions. However, there are whispers that fear of being replaced under the new administration was the real motive behind their departures.

Shadows of Fear and Uncertainty

Despite claims of loyalty, some aides admitted they expected to face victimization from supporters of the new governor if they remained in their roles. The governor’s office has been described as pensive, with fewer workers present and a condolence register opened for the late governor. This somber atmosphere is a stark contrast to the bustling hub of decision-making it was under Akeredolu’s leadership.

A Legacy Remembered

While the political landscape of Ondo State adjusts to this significant shift, the late Akeredolu’s legacy is being remembered. Notably, he was instrumental in establishing Amotekun, a security outfit in the southwest region. Former Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko paid tribute to Akeredolu, highlighting his patriotism and his unwavering commitment to his beliefs. As the dust settles, the people of Ondo State and the country at large will be watching the newly sworn-in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s next moves and the unfolding political drama with bated breath.