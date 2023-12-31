Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches

As Republic Day is just around the corner, the political sphere of India is buzzing with anticipation and heightened activity. Political parties and leaders are leveraging the patriotic fervor of the season to advance their agendas, engage with the public, and partake in Republic Day-related events. From speeches to parades, traditional ceremonial functions are in full swing to commemorate the day the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, transitioning India into a republic.

US President Declines Modi’s Invitation

In a notable development, US President Joe Biden has declined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend the annual Republic Day celebrations in January 2024. This move is perceived as a snub to India amidst US allegations of official Indian involvement in the attempt to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader and an American citizen. However, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Biden’s decision was a result of scheduling conflicts, hinting at a potential visit to India and a Quad summit later in the year.

India-US Relations Amidst Controversies

Despite the controversies, Modi remains positive, describing the partnership between India and the US as expansive, deep, and warm. The bilateral trade between the two nations witnessed a significant surge, reaching over $190 billion in 2022. However, the Pannu case has somewhat hampered the growing trust between Washington and New Delhi. Both sides are keen on minimizing the damage in 2024 while building on new initiatives for bilateral cooperation.

India’s Global Indicator Performance

Meanwhile, India’s performance on global indicators has been on a downward spiral. The country has seen declines in rankings across various categories, including the Human Development Index, Global Hunger Index, Freedom of Religion Report, and Corruption Perception Index, among others. Notably, India’s ranking has declined on 10 out of 18 global indexes. The number of billionaires in India has seen an increase while extreme poverty has also risen, creating a stark contrast.

Republic Day Parade Controversy

Amidst the Republic Day preparations, a controversy has arisen over the non-inclusion of Punjab’s tableau in the Republic Day parade of 2024. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led government of bias, a claim refuted by the Ministry of Defence. The Ministry clarified the evaluation process for selecting tableaux and pointed out that Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day Parade six times in the past eight years.

Tableaux Display Request

The Ministry of Defence has urged all States, which didn’t make it to the Republic Day Parade of 2024, to display their tableaux at Red Fort in the National Capital between January 23 and 31, 2024. The Ministry denied allegations of discrimination against the States of Punjab, Delhi, and West Bengal, clarifying that the tableaux proposals of Punjab and West Bengal were considered but did not align with the broader theme of the Republic Day Ceremony.