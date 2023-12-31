en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:22 am EST
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches

As Republic Day is just around the corner, the political sphere of India is buzzing with anticipation and heightened activity. Political parties and leaders are leveraging the patriotic fervor of the season to advance their agendas, engage with the public, and partake in Republic Day-related events. From speeches to parades, traditional ceremonial functions are in full swing to commemorate the day the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, transitioning India into a republic.

US President Declines Modi’s Invitation

In a notable development, US President Joe Biden has declined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to attend the annual Republic Day celebrations in January 2024. This move is perceived as a snub to India amidst US allegations of official Indian involvement in the attempt to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader and an American citizen. However, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Biden’s decision was a result of scheduling conflicts, hinting at a potential visit to India and a Quad summit later in the year.

India-US Relations Amidst Controversies

Despite the controversies, Modi remains positive, describing the partnership between India and the US as expansive, deep, and warm. The bilateral trade between the two nations witnessed a significant surge, reaching over $190 billion in 2022. However, the Pannu case has somewhat hampered the growing trust between Washington and New Delhi. Both sides are keen on minimizing the damage in 2024 while building on new initiatives for bilateral cooperation.

India’s Global Indicator Performance

Meanwhile, India’s performance on global indicators has been on a downward spiral. The country has seen declines in rankings across various categories, including the Human Development Index, Global Hunger Index, Freedom of Religion Report, and Corruption Perception Index, among others. Notably, India’s ranking has declined on 10 out of 18 global indexes. The number of billionaires in India has seen an increase while extreme poverty has also risen, creating a stark contrast.

Republic Day Parade Controversy

Amidst the Republic Day preparations, a controversy has arisen over the non-inclusion of Punjab’s tableau in the Republic Day parade of 2024. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led government of bias, a claim refuted by the Ministry of Defence. The Ministry clarified the evaluation process for selecting tableaux and pointed out that Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day Parade six times in the past eight years.

Tableaux Display Request

The Ministry of Defence has urged all States, which didn’t make it to the Republic Day Parade of 2024, to display their tableaux at Red Fort in the National Capital between January 23 and 31, 2024. The Ministry denied allegations of discrimination against the States of Punjab, Delhi, and West Bengal, clarifying that the tableaux proposals of Punjab and West Bengal were considered but did not align with the broader theme of the Republic Day Ceremony.

0
India Newsroom Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced

By Rafia Tasleem

Urban Company's Damaged Goods: A Tale of Customer Dissatisfaction

By Dil Bar Irshad

Struggling Artist's Soulful Serenade Captivates Millions

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionizing Indian Railways: The PMO Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains

By Dil Bar Irshad

Thalapathy Vijay to Play Dual Role in 'The Greatest Of All Time' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
Thalapathy Vijay to Play Dual Role in 'The Greatest Of All Time' ...
heart comment 0
The Hindu’s Interactive Sunday Quiz and Commenting Update; PM Modi Launches Projects in Ayodhya

By BNN Correspondents

The Hindu's Interactive Sunday Quiz and Commenting Update; PM Modi Launches Projects in Ayodhya
Global Anticipation Builds as World Prepares to Welcome 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Anticipation Builds as World Prepares to Welcome 2024
Bengaluru Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to His Death from 33rd Floor Balcony

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to His Death from 33rd Floor Balcony
ISRO Gears Up for Seven Major Space Missions in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

ISRO Gears Up for Seven Major Space Missions in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
16 seconds
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
20 seconds
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
1 min
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
2 mins
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
2 mins
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
Six Hot Beverages to Warm Up Your Winter and Boost Health
2 mins
Six Hot Beverages to Warm Up Your Winter and Boost Health
Israeli Finance Minister's Controversial Remarks on Gaza Palestinians Ignite Global Concern
4 mins
Israeli Finance Minister's Controversial Remarks on Gaza Palestinians Ignite Global Concern
Expert Tips for Relaxation and Well-being in 2024
5 mins
Expert Tips for Relaxation and Well-being in 2024
Melbourne Stars Achieve Historic Run Chase in Big Bash League Victory
5 mins
Melbourne Stars Achieve Historic Run Chase in Big Bash League Victory
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app