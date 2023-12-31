en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:05 am EST
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting

On the morning of December 30, a political dispute turned violent during a Meerut Municipal Corporation meeting, involving high-ranking leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, Samajwadi Party (SP). The brawl, a stark display of discord among political figures, was triggered over comments made by BJP councillor Rekha Singh concerning house tax. The heated exchange rapidly escalated into a physical confrontation, bringing the meeting to an abrupt standstill.

Transgressions in the House

The hostility peaked when an opposition member reportedly shoved BJP MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj, who had stepped in to calm tempers. Instead of resolving the situation, his presence seemed to fuel the fire, culminating in an all-out brawl involving several councillors. Despite the presence of police officers on the scene, restoring order proved to be a challenging task. The intense melee was not only confined to verbal arguments but also extended to a full-fledged physical altercation.

Social Media Storm

The incident, captured on video, quickly spread across various social media platforms, garnering widespread attention and triggering a storm of reactions from the public. The video showcased the distressing state of affairs in the municipal corporation meeting, highlighting the deep-seated animosity between the two political factions. Amid this chaos, BJP leaders claimed they were assaulted and pushed, while opposition councillors countered these allegations, accusing BJP MLCs and workers of instigating the violence.

Not an Isolated Incident

Significantly, this incident is not an isolated one in the landscape of Indian politics. A similar event unfolded in Shamli, where two corporators were involved in a physical fight, further casting a shadow on the conduct of political figures in the region. These unfortunate incidents raise critical questions about the nature of political discourse and the state of democratic decision-making processes in the country.

In conclusion, the violent clash at the Meerut Municipal Corporation meeting and the subsequent social media uproar provide a stark commentary on the state of political interactions. As the dust settles, the focus shifts towards the need for civil discourse and respect for democratic principles in the political domain.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP President Engage with PMAY Beneficiaries: Assessing Impact and Gathering Feedback

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai's 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events

By BNN Correspondents

End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Guwahati's Last Sunset of 2023: A Spectacle of Shared Wonder

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Gran ...
@Business · 4 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Gran ...
heart comment 0
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
India’s Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events
Unprecedented Crowdfunding Campaign for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A Symbol of Hindu Identity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unprecedented Crowdfunding Campaign for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A Symbol of Hindu Identity
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline

By Rafia Tasleem

Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications
43 seconds
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications
UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
56 seconds
UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
2 mins
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
3 mins
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
3 mins
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
6 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
7 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
7 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
8 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
48 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app