Political Crisis in the Balearic Islands as Vox Deputies Rebel Against Party Leadership

Five of the seven Vox deputies in the Balearic Parliament have turned against the party's national leadership, throwing the Balearic Islands into a political crisis. The deputies requested the expulsion of Patricia de las Heras, the party's regional president, and Gabriel Le Senne, the president of the Parliament. Their demand for Le Senne to step down from the Board further escalates the conflict. This rebellion complicates the political landscape for Balearic president, Marga Prohens, who requires the support of these dissenting deputies for an absolute majority in the parliament.

Impact on the Political Landscape

Without the support of the rebel deputies, Prohens' Popular Party (PP), which holds 25 seats, falls short of the necessary 30 for a majority. This leaves the Vox party with only two deputies in the Chamber, insufficient to bolster Prohens. The dispute was sparked when the national leadership tried to dictate the deputies' stance on local issues, particularly a statement against Prohens' linguistic policy, which the deputies contested.

Deeper Party Division

This conflict reflects a deeper division within the Vox party in the Balearic Islands, with a critical faction gaining a majority in the parliamentary group. The spokesperson for the rebels, Idoia Ribas, attributed organizational reasons to the requested expulsions.

Uncertain Future for the Balearic Presidency

The immediate repercussion of this internal strife is the potential for a change in the Presidency of the Parliament if the mechanism to replace Le Senne is initiated. It remains uncertain how Prohens' PP will react if a vote for a new candidate arises. The Vox party rift was evident during a recent assembly in Madrid, where none of the critical sector's representatives showed up when Santiago Abascal was re-elected as the party president.