Political Crisis Engulfs Portugal Amid Data Center Scandal and Prime Minister's Resignation

Portugal is caught in the throes of a significant political crisis, sparked by a scandal surrounding the construction of a large data center in Sines, south of Lisbon. The 3.5 billion euros development, poised to become one of Europe's biggest data centers powered by renewable energy, is under scrutiny over allegations of government officials expediting the planning process.

Unraveling the Scandal

The controversy unfolded with a police raid on government offices, culminating in the arrest of the Prime Minister Antonio Costa's chief of staff and executives from Start Campus, the company helming the Sines project. Although the arrested individuals have not been formally charged, the situation culminated in Costa's unexpected resignation on November 7, after an eight-year tenure. The prosecutors' statement about a possible Supreme Court inquiry into Costa's role in the projects triggered the resignation, despite Costa's denial of any wrongdoing.

Implications of the Scandal

The scandal has broader implications, reaching into two lithium exploration concessions which are vital for electric vehicle batteries. The two companies involved, Savannah Resources Plc and Lusorecursos SA, are linked to lithium exploration. While the former has attained environmental approval for a mine, the latter aims to extract lithium from an old tin mine site, with no employees from either company part of the probe.

Political Repercussions

Amidst the scandal, Pedro Nuno Santos, Costa's former infrastructure minister, has been chosen as his successor. As the new leader, Santos faces the daunting task of addressing pressing national issues such as housing, escalating living costs, and a pay dispute at state-owned airline TAP SA. Meanwhile, the opposition is eager to exploit the government's troubles, with criticisms also aimed at Costa for alleged nepotism within his administration. The upcoming election scheduled for March 10, with Costa's Socialist Party leading in the opinion polls, will be a defining moment for Portugal's future and its capacity to tackle economic and social challenges.