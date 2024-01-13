en English
Politics

Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?

As the world navigates its way through the second decade of the 21st century, the political landscape is witnessing a seismic shift reminiscent of the tumultuous late 1960s. The Brexit vote in the United Kingdom and the ascendance of Donald Trump in the United States are the glaring indicators of a citizen revolt against established political elites and a rejection of globalization.

Political Crisis Within Major Parties

A crisis is unfolding within the British Conservative and Labour parties, and a potential split within the US Republican Party, signaling a possible shift in political structures. This shift points towards a more profound change than those experienced during the Vietnam War and civil rights movement.

The Rise of Nativist Parties in Europe

In Europe, far-right nativist parties are gaining traction, challenging the status quo. Traditional political parties might have to form coalitions to combat this rise and to maintain the balance of power. The late 2010s are increasingly becoming a period of stark political realignment, potentially surpassing the upheaval seen in the 1960s.

Globalization: A New Political Divide?

This realignment may occur around attitudes towards globalization. On one side, the favoring of national sovereignty, and on the other, the support for the benefits of global integration. This divide goes beyond mere policy differences, delving into contrasting perceptions of reality. Some leaders are exploiting voters’ fears and misinformation for political gain.

Reality-Based Leadership: A Call to Action

The author calls for a reality-based approach to leadership to counter the spread of ignorance and the denial of expertise and reason. How this call resonates with the public and the political class, in the face of rising populism in Central and Eastern Europe and the significant policy shifts during times of crises, remains to be seen.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

