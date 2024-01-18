Political Controversy Unleashed Following Denied Permission for BJP Rally

In a recent development, the government of West Bengal denied permission for a BJP rally, sparking a contentious political debate. The refusal led to a pointed question by a BJP representative, who queried whether only Hindus would create law and order issues. Dr. Riju Dutta, associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), offered an explanation to clarify the government's stance on the matter.

A Clash of Political Events

The Trinamool Congress had planned a harmony rally on January 22, coinciding with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the Calcutta High Court rejected a plea by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that sought to postpone West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's solidarity rally on the same day, due to potential unrest. In contrast, the court granted permission for the TMC's event and directed the West Bengal government to ensure peace during the rally.

Denial of Permission and Ensuing Controversy

The court's decision not to grant permission for the BJP rally sparked controversy, with Adhikari's counsel informing the court that permission had been granted for 35 programmes related to the consecration of the Ram temple. The denial of permission for the BJP's event raised concerns about the freedom of assembly and expression and the enforcement of law and order in political rallies in West Bengal.

Interpretations and Implications

The refusal to permit the BJP rally led to accusations of bias or discrimination in the decision-making process. Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of being against those who wish to worship Ram, while TMC called the BJP leader 'anti-peace'. The Calcutta High Court's direction to the state government to ensure the rally does not cause any problems for the public and warned that the concerned political parties will be held responsible in case of unrest, highlighted the delicate balance between maintaining public order and protecting political rights.