India

Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD’s ‘Path to Mental Slavery’ Posters

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD’s ‘Path to Mental Slavery’ Posters

The political landscape of Bihar teeters on the edge of controversy following the erection of inflammatory posters by Fateh Bahadur Singh, an MLA of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The posters, which denounce temples as a ‘path to mental slavery,’ have been placed prominently in front of RJD leader Lalu Yadav’s residence in Patna. They were put up to commemorate the birth anniversary of social reformist Savitri Bai Phule, featuring a quote by her that juxtaposes temples with schools, presenting the latter as the path to ‘enlightenment in life’.

The Political Repercussions

The controversial display has stirred the pot within Bihar’s political circles, particularly straining the alliance between RJD and the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). The posters prominently feature images of RJD figures such as Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, thereby amplifying the political implications of the controversy.

JD(U)’s Response

JD(U) leaders have promptly distanced themselves from these contentious posters. Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar highlighted the sensitivity of religious issues, suggesting that if such statements are necessary, they should be made publicly and apply to all rituals. The RJD leadership remains silent, yet to address the controversy officially.

Implications for Bihar’s Political Atmosphere

The controversy has catalyzed speculation within the political sphere about potential alliances and political maneuvers, especially given the perceived rift between the JD(U) and RJD. This tension, coupled with the recent resignation of JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Nitish Kumar’s ascension as the party chief, has further fueled the rumor mill. As the 2024 general elections loom closer, these developments raise questions about political strategies and the implications of such charged communications.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

