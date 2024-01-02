en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations

In the Tirupati district, a controversy has escalated between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over restoration work at the Srikalahasti temple. The temple, a historical and religious landmark, has become a battleground for political accusations and defense.

Allegations by Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh, a former minister from the TDP, has raised a storm of allegations concerning improper demolition and excavation at the temple site. He has pointed fingers at YSRCP MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, implicating him in what he describes as acts of sacrilege and disregard for the temple’s sanctity. Lokesh has demanded accountability and action against those he alleges are responsible for these purported misdeeds.

Rebuttals and Clarifications

In response to these accusations, the chairman of the Srikalahasti temple has categorically denied any improper actions. He has clarified that the only structure demolished was an old store room, which was taken down to make way for the new Aseervadha mandapam, a structure intended for blessings. Through this clarification, the chairman seeks to set the record straight and dispel the cloud of controversy surrounding the temple’s renovation.

Warning of Legal Action

The chairman has also issued a stern warning of potential legal action against TDP leaders for what he considers to be the propagation of misinformation among the public about the temple renovations. The chairman’s warning serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of political posturing and the spreading of false allegations.

The controversy over the Srikalahasti temple renovations demonstrates the interplay between politics, heritage, and public sentiment. As the situation unfolds, the hope is for a resolution that respects the temple’s sanctity, ensures accountability, and promotes transparency.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood's Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply

By Rafia Tasleem

India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

By Dil Bar Irshad

Garbage Accumulation in Faridabad: A Challenge for Residents

By Rafia Tasleem

Great Nicobar Project's DPR Ready for Submission: What's Next? ...
@Business · 5 mins
Great Nicobar Project's DPR Ready for Submission: What's Next? ...
heart comment 0
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
SMP Prepares to Submit DPR for Rs 44,000 Crore ICTP Project, Forecasts 5% Increase in Cargo Traffic

By Rafia Tasleem

SMP Prepares to Submit DPR for Rs 44,000 Crore ICTP Project, Forecasts 5% Increase in Cargo Traffic
Manipur Government Relaxes Curfew following Violent Incident

By Rafia Tasleem

Manipur Government Relaxes Curfew following Violent Incident
Indian High Court Overturns Ruling, Highlights Need for Legal Protection of Good Samaritans

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian High Court Overturns Ruling, Highlights Need for Legal Protection of Good Samaritans
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
10 seconds
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
16 seconds
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
24 seconds
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
26 seconds
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
27 seconds
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
28 seconds
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
29 seconds
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia's Remarks on Ghana's 2024 Elections
29 seconds
Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia's Remarks on Ghana's 2024 Elections
Abigail Parkinson Embarks on the 75 Hard Challenge: The Power of Smart Shopping
32 seconds
Abigail Parkinson Embarks on the 75 Hard Challenge: The Power of Smart Shopping
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app