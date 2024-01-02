Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations

In the Tirupati district, a controversy has escalated between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over restoration work at the Srikalahasti temple. The temple, a historical and religious landmark, has become a battleground for political accusations and defense.

Allegations by Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh, a former minister from the TDP, has raised a storm of allegations concerning improper demolition and excavation at the temple site. He has pointed fingers at YSRCP MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, implicating him in what he describes as acts of sacrilege and disregard for the temple’s sanctity. Lokesh has demanded accountability and action against those he alleges are responsible for these purported misdeeds.

Rebuttals and Clarifications

In response to these accusations, the chairman of the Srikalahasti temple has categorically denied any improper actions. He has clarified that the only structure demolished was an old store room, which was taken down to make way for the new Aseervadha mandapam, a structure intended for blessings. Through this clarification, the chairman seeks to set the record straight and dispel the cloud of controversy surrounding the temple’s renovation.

Warning of Legal Action

The chairman has also issued a stern warning of potential legal action against TDP leaders for what he considers to be the propagation of misinformation among the public about the temple renovations. The chairman’s warning serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of political posturing and the spreading of false allegations.

The controversy over the Srikalahasti temple renovations demonstrates the interplay between politics, heritage, and public sentiment. As the situation unfolds, the hope is for a resolution that respects the temple’s sanctity, ensures accountability, and promotes transparency.