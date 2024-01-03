en English
Politics

Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Political consultants, Barry P. Bennett and Douglas Watts, have been indicted on charges of providing false information about their undisclosed lobbying efforts for a wealthy Gulf country, believed to be Qatar, during the Trump administration. Bennett, an instrumental figure in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was allegedly at the helm of a covert lobbying campaign aimed at advancing Qatar’s interests, which included disparaging a competing nation. Bennett’s firm, Avenue Strategies, received a hefty sum of $2.1 million from Qatar in 2017 for lobbying.

Lobbying Under the Guise of Yemen Crisis Watch

Bennett, while registered to lobby for the Qatari embassy, also managed another company, Yemen Crisis Watch. This firm was reportedly engaged in a public relations campaign designed to undermine one of Qatar’s rivals. The campaign involved lobbying Congress and the Trump administration, alongside various media initiatives.

Deferred Prosecution Agreements and Fines

As a result of the clandestine operations, federal prosecutors filed two criminal counts against Bennett. However, these charges could potentially be dismissed upon Bennett’s compliance with a deferred prosecution agreement, which includes the payment of a $100,000 fine. Douglas Watts, also implicated in the scandal, reached a similar agreement for his failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a law mandating the disclosure of lobbying or PR work for foreign entities in the U.S.

Broader Implications and Connections

Prominent figures such as Robert Schuller and former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer were reportedly involved with Yemen Crisis Watch’s operations, though they have not been charged. The unfolding case forms part of broader investigations into Qatar’s influence campaign during the Trump era, a period when the country faced a blockade from neighboring nations. The implications of these investigations could potentially shed light on the intricate web of connections between the U.S government, lobbying firms, and foreign interests.

Politics Qatar United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

