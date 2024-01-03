Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar

Political consultants, Barry P. Bennett and Douglas Watts, have been indicted on charges of providing false information about their undisclosed lobbying efforts for a wealthy Gulf country, believed to be Qatar, during the Trump administration. Bennett, an instrumental figure in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was allegedly at the helm of a covert lobbying campaign aimed at advancing Qatar’s interests, which included disparaging a competing nation. Bennett’s firm, Avenue Strategies, received a hefty sum of $2.1 million from Qatar in 2017 for lobbying.

Lobbying Under the Guise of Yemen Crisis Watch

Bennett, while registered to lobby for the Qatari embassy, also managed another company, Yemen Crisis Watch. This firm was reportedly engaged in a public relations campaign designed to undermine one of Qatar’s rivals. The campaign involved lobbying Congress and the Trump administration, alongside various media initiatives.

Deferred Prosecution Agreements and Fines

As a result of the clandestine operations, federal prosecutors filed two criminal counts against Bennett. However, these charges could potentially be dismissed upon Bennett’s compliance with a deferred prosecution agreement, which includes the payment of a $100,000 fine. Douglas Watts, also implicated in the scandal, reached a similar agreement for his failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a law mandating the disclosure of lobbying or PR work for foreign entities in the U.S.

Broader Implications and Connections

Prominent figures such as Robert Schuller and former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer were reportedly involved with Yemen Crisis Watch’s operations, though they have not been charged. The unfolding case forms part of broader investigations into Qatar’s influence campaign during the Trump era, a period when the country faced a blockade from neighboring nations. The implications of these investigations could potentially shed light on the intricate web of connections between the U.S government, lobbying firms, and foreign interests.