Political Conflict Unfolds as Rivers State Assembly Passes Laws Without Governor's Assent

The recent events at the Rivers State House of Assembly in Port Harcourt have stirred significant controversy and underscored the power dynamics between the legislative and executive branches of government. The Assembly's decision to pass four bills into law without the governor's assent, and the subsequent override of the governor's decision, has sparked a political conflict that sheds light on the intricacies of governance and the interpretation of constitutional provisions.

The legislative action taken by the Rivers State House of Assembly exemplifies the exercise of constitutional provisions that allow a legislature to enact laws independently when the executive branch does not give its approval within a specified timeframe.

This move, as per Section 100 subsection 5, dictates that if the governor withholds assent and the bill is again passed by a two-thirds majority, the bill shall become a law without the requirement of the governor's assent. This provision forms the legal basis for the Assembly's decision to override Governor Siminalayi Fubara's lack of assent to the four bills, signaling the Assembly's assertion of its legislative authority.

Implications and Underlying Tensions

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, highlighted the implications of the governor's refusal to assent to the bills, particularly emphasizing the impact on local government elections in the state. Amaewhule expressed concerns about the governor's apparent lack of plans to conduct local government elections and pointed out that one of the laws passed removes the governor's power to appoint caretaker committee chairmen for the local governments.

This assertion sheds light on the underlying political tensions and the struggle for authority between the governor and the legislative body, as well as the potential implications for local governance and autonomy.

The Laws Passed and Legal Contestations

The four bills passed into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly include the Rivers Local Government Amendment Law, the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law, the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-Owned Property Prohibition Repeal Law, and the Rivers State Funds Management and Financial Autonomy Law. Each of these laws likely addresses critical aspects of governance, financial management, traditional institutions, and local government administration, reflecting the breadth of legislative action undertaken by the Assembly.

The political conflict in Rivers State extends beyond the legislative realm, as evidenced by a Federal High Court in Abuja's nullification of the N800 billion budget passed by a faction of the House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Fubara.

The court's decision to uphold the suit filed by the Assembly and Speaker Martin Amaewhule against the governor further underscores the legal disputes and power struggles that characterize the state's political landscape. The court's ruling that everything done by the lawmakers was null and void adds a layer of complexity to the situation, highlighting the legal contestations surrounding the governance and legislative processes in Rivers State.