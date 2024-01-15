Political Comedy Group ‘The Good Liars’ Disrupts GOP Speeches

Over the recent Iowa caucus weekend, a wave of unexpected disruption rippled through speeches of GOP candidates, courtesy of political comedy group, ‘The Good Liars’. This duo, comprised of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, found themselves in the limelight once again, following their interruption of Vivek Ramaswamy’s speech in Ankeny.

The Incident in Ankeny

The pair’s remarks during the speech remained unclear, resulting in Ramaswamy urging them to adhere to the event’s norms or make an exit. This peculiar encounter culminated with the crowd booing the comedians, leading security to escort them out. However, Ramaswamy leveraged this disruption to make a bold political statement, calling for the end of super PACs in American politics. He raised concerns over corruption and the undue influence these entities could exert on candidates.

Disruption at the Florida Governor’s Campaign

In a similar vein, ‘The Good Liars’ had stirred the political waters a day earlier, attempting to present Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a ‘participation trophy’ at a campaign event in Atlantic, Iowa. The stunt implied DeSantis’ chances of attaining presidency were slim. Amidst awkward laughter from the crowd, the scene concluded with Stiefler being removed by security, trophy in hand.

‘The Good Liars’ and their History of Political Satire

These incidents are not outliers in the group’s repertoire. ‘The Good Liars’ have a well-documented history of trolling political figures, using satire as a tool to provoke thought and laughter. This was not Ramaswamy’s first brush with protestors either. Earlier in the week, he found his speeches interrupted by the Sunrise Movement, a group advocating for climate revolution, during events at the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda and West Des Moines. With a track record dating back to 2011, ‘The Good Liars’ are no strangers to the limelight, gaining recognition for their political satire and disruptions at political events.