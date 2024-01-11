Political Clash on Social Media Over Urea Prices Between Union Minister and Former UP CM

A political wrangle staged on social media on January 11, 2024, brought into focus the contentious issue of urea pricing in India. The virtual arena was set ablaze when Union Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav locked horns over the price of this commonly used agricultural fertilizer.

Accusations and Counter-Claims

Yadav, in his digital offensive, accused the central government, under the stewardship of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of exploiting the agricultural community. He alleged that the weight of urea bags had been reduced from 45 kg to 40 kg, while the price remained unaltered. This, according to Yadav, effectively raised the cost per kilogram, thereby imposing an additional financial load on the farmers. Mandaviya, however, refuted these allegations, stating emphatically that the price of neem-coated urea had remained steady at ₹266.5 for a 45 kg bag.

New Product Stirring the Pot

Adding another layer to the dispute, Mandaviya spoke about the introduction of a new product, the sulphur-coated 'Gold Urea'. The Union Minister maintained that this new variant had a different pricing structure and quantity, designed with the intention of benefiting farmers. He criticized Yadav for purportedly misleading the agricultural community and dishonoring the scientific community that developed these products.

Lingering Controversy

The spat inevitably stirred up past contentious issues, particularly Yadav's criticisms during the COVID-19 pandemic about domestically produced vaccines. However, Yadav's comments about urea pricing left room for ambiguity. He did not clarify whether his objections pertained to the neem-coated variant or the more expensive sulphur-coated urea, further fuelling the debate.

This incident underscores the intricate interplay between politics and agriculture in India. It highlights the importance of clear communication and accurate information dissemination, especially when it concerns critical issues like agricultural inputs that directly impact the livelihoods of millions of farmers.