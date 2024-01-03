Political Clash in Kochi Over Black Flag Protest

A recent confrontation between Congress workers and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists has sparked a wave of political unrest in the city of Kochi. The clash, which took place on Tuesday evening, was centered around the display of black flags by Congress workers, intended for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy.

Black Flag Protest and Ensuing Clash

Approximately 30 Congress workers, including women, gathered on the roadside at Puthencruz with the intent to wave black flags at the Chief Minister’s convoy en route to the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kolencherry. The protest was abruptly interrupted when about 15 DYFI members arrived on motorcycles and engaged with the Congress workers. The ensuing scuffle was minor but significant enough to warrant police intervention. The police subsequently detained the Congress workers at the Puthencruz police station.

Protest Attempts and Police Intervention

Elsewhere in the city, similar protests were planned by individuals intending to wave black flags at the Chief Minister’s convoy. However, these incidents were preemptively thwarted by the police at Maradu and Tripunithura, where the protesters were apprehended before the convoy’s arrival. This has resulted in accusations of police misconduct and differential treatment of protesters.

Political Unrest and Accusations

The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, has accused the state police of double standards in registering cases against activists of different political parties. He cites FIRs registered against Youth Congress and SFI workers for protesting against the Chief Minister, stating that non-bailable charges were imposed on his party workers, while bailable ones were given to CPM supporters for similar offenses.

The incident has also raised questions about political motives and the role of the police in maintaining order during protests. The recent events in Kochi serve as a stark reminder of the volatility of the political climate and the importance of peaceful protests for expressing dissent.