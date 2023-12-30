en English
Crime

Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:15 am EST
Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured

In an unexpected turn of events late Friday night, activists from two rival political parties in New Karachi Sector 5J found themselves in a violent clash. The tension escalated as physical altercations and the use of force dominated the scene, leading to the vandalism of one party’s election office and injuries among workers from the opposing faction.

Police Intervention

The police promptly intervened, summoning representatives from both parties to the Bilal Colony police station. The swift action taken by law enforcement was aimed at deescalating the situation and preventing further damage or harm.

(Read Also: India Officially Demands Extradition of Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan)

The Root Cause

Reports indicate that the initial cause of the clash was tied to wall-chalking by supporters of one of the parties. This seemingly minor act of political expression quickly spiraled out of control, resulting in the aforementioned clashes and injuries.

(Read Also: Imran Khan Accuses Government of Election Interference Amid Crackdown)

Resolution and Deescalation

After the intervention of law enforcement, representatives from both sides reached an agreement to resolve the dispute and deescalate the situation. This incident, while violent and disruptive, has ended with a commitment to peace and harmony between the rival parties.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

