Politics

Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study

As the political landscape in the United States continues to evolve, a recent Syracuse University study conducted by the Newhouse School of Public Communications points to a significant political bias within the country’s media. The study, which sought the views of 1,600 journalists in the early part of 2022, found a sharp disparity in political affiliation among the respondents. An overwhelming 36% identified as Democrats, a mere 3.4% claimed to be Republicans, and a significant 50% labelled themselves as independent, often a term interpreted as liberal-leaning but not strictly partisan.

Media Bias and Its Implications

The imbalance of political leanings among journalists has raised concerns about the fairness in coverage of Republican candidates and conservative policies. This disparity is seen even more starkly in the context of the consistent proportion of Americans who identify as Republicans. The study reveals a worrying trend of declining trust in the media, with a record 39% of Americans expressing no confidence in it. This skepticism is fueled by the dominantly Democratic affiliations among journalists in the mainstream media, casting a shadow of bias in reporting.

Political Bias and Fake News

A separate study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, further compounds the issue. It suggests that news media literacy helps individuals to question news from unfamiliar sources, but strong partisan biases can reverse this skepticism, particularly with fake news. This study, involving over 2,400 American participants, aimed to understand how people assess the accuracy of news in the digital age. It found that people are naturally more skeptical of unfamiliar sources, but those with strong political biases tended to perceive fake news from unknown outlets as more accurate. This inclination points to a vulnerability to misinformation influenced by political leanings.

Efforts to Prevent Trump’s Candidacy

The article also throws light on efforts by some liberals to prevent former President Donald Trump from running in the 2024 election, based on allegations of insurrection following the events of January 6, 2021. These efforts rest on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. However, it is noteworthy that Trump has not been charged with, much less convicted of, insurrection. This approach, especially by non-lawyers such as Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, is seen as undermining due process and voter rights. The apparent bias in media is perceived as contributing to the lack of serious dialogue on whether Trump’s actions constitute insurrection.

The author of the article, Peter Roff, a senior fellow at several public policy organizations, opines that this bias and elite decision-making are driving people to support Trump as a reaction against perceived interference in personal choices and governance. This illustrates the complex interplay of media bias, political leanings, and public opinion, shaping the political landscape of the United States.

Politics United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

