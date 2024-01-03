Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape

Political accusations have erupted, targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress party for allegedly engaging in corruption. The parties, having previously collaborated, have been called out for their shared traits and questioned about their past interactions. The Chief Minister of Telangana and BRS chief, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has been spotlighted for his past role as a Union minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

(Read Also: Nakul Anand Bids Adieu to ITC; Airtel Africa CEO Set to Retire)

Allegations of Corruption

The Congress party, in a bold move, has set up a dummy ATM in Telangana to highlight its allegation of corruption against the BRS government in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Accusations suggest corruption to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, making it the ‘biggest scam of the century’. Both Congress and BJP have alleged massive corruption in the project, with Congress demanding a thorough probe and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to investigate.

Unanswered Queries and Lack of Investigation

It has been noted that the BRS government has not fully responded to the National Dam Safety Authority’s concerns regarding the Kaleshwaram project, only answering 11 out of 20 queries. Questions have been raised about the lack of investigation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi into this major irrigation project, despite allegations of it being used as a financial resource for the BRS.

(Read Also: IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for its Renowned Masters in Cognitive Science Program)

Congress Party’s Electoral Narrative Questioned

The Congress party’s electoral narrative has also been brought into question. The party previously suggested an alliance between the BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yet now they are questioning why the Prime Minister is not probing the Kaleshwaram project. This shift in stance has sparked debate and fuelled speculation about the party’s agenda and its implications on the political landscape.

Read More