en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape

Political accusations have erupted, targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress party for allegedly engaging in corruption. The parties, having previously collaborated, have been called out for their shared traits and questioned about their past interactions. The Chief Minister of Telangana and BRS chief, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has been spotlighted for his past role as a Union minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

(Read Also: Nakul Anand Bids Adieu to ITC; Airtel Africa CEO Set to Retire)

Allegations of Corruption

The Congress party, in a bold move, has set up a dummy ATM in Telangana to highlight its allegation of corruption against the BRS government in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Accusations suggest corruption to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, making it the ‘biggest scam of the century’. Both Congress and BJP have alleged massive corruption in the project, with Congress demanding a thorough probe and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to investigate.

Unanswered Queries and Lack of Investigation

It has been noted that the BRS government has not fully responded to the National Dam Safety Authority’s concerns regarding the Kaleshwaram project, only answering 11 out of 20 queries. Questions have been raised about the lack of investigation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi into this major irrigation project, despite allegations of it being used as a financial resource for the BRS.

(Read Also: IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for its Renowned Masters in Cognitive Science Program)

Congress Party’s Electoral Narrative Questioned

The Congress party’s electoral narrative has also been brought into question. The party previously suggested an alliance between the BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yet now they are questioning why the Prime Minister is not probing the Kaleshwaram project. This shift in stance has sparked debate and fuelled speculation about the party’s agenda and its implications on the political landscape.

Read More

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness

By Rafia Tasleem

Impressive Growth in Non-Food Credit: A Deep Dive into Indian Banking Sector's Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Electrical Worker Burned by Live Wire; Reminder of Safety Need

By Dil Bar Irshad

Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket

By Salman Khan

DevDham Raises Rs 6 Crore in Seed Funding for Tech-Led Devotion ...
@India · 4 mins
DevDham Raises Rs 6 Crore in Seed Funding for Tech-Led Devotion ...
heart comment 0
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot’s Premises in FEMA Violation Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar India Limited

By Dil Bar Irshad

Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar India Limited
PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence

By Dil Bar Irshad

PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence
Randhir Jaiswal Assumes Role as India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson

By Dil Bar Irshad

Randhir Jaiswal Assumes Role as India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
9 seconds
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
17 seconds
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
19 seconds
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
24 seconds
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
24 seconds
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
25 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
36 seconds
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack
47 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Incarnate Word Triumphs Over Our Lady of the Lake in NCAA Regular Season Basketball Match
49 seconds
Incarnate Word Triumphs Over Our Lady of the Lake in NCAA Regular Season Basketball Match
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
24 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
28 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
58 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app