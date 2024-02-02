Polish Public Sentiment: A Mixture of Nervousness, Irritation, and Fear

A recent survey by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CBOS) has laid bare the prevailing sentiments of the Polish population concerning the country's current state. The study's findings depict a landscape of unease, impatience, and fear, casting a long shadow on the public perception of the ruling left-liberal coalition.

A Nation on Tenterhooks

The survey asked participants to express their emotional responses from a list of 15 emotions. 'Nervousness, irritation, and impatience' topped the list, reported by 42 percent of respondents. This was closely followed by 'fear, anxiety, worry, and dread' by 40 percent and 'shame and embarrassment' by 36 percent. Moreover, 'helplessness and powerlessness' were felt by 31 percent of respondents, while 'anger, rage, and wrath' were reported by 26 percent.

Political Leadership Under Scrutiny

In the context of political leadership, 37 percent of respondents expressed fear and apprehension towards Donald Tusk's government formation, mirrorring concerns over the government's direction. This level of concern is comparable to historical reactions to previous administrations. Interestingly, the survey also found that a significant portion of Poles do not identify with either side of the political conflict.

Work, Judiciary, and Migration

The study also revealed that the number of Poles who work remotely or prefer hybrid work modes is high. It highlighted criticism towards judiciary reforms from a majority of the population, and a dominant sentiment against accepting migrants and refugees amid the current crisis. However, it's not all doom and gloom. A section of the population remains hopeful for improvement and aspires to a better life, with many self-categorizing as 'middle class'.

Despite these concerns, the ruling United Right party maintains a lead over the Civic Platform (PO) in recent surveys, reflecting the complex interplay of sentiment and political affiliation within Poland's populace.