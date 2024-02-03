Polish President Andrzej Duda Casts Doubt on Ukraine's Ability to Reclaim Crimea

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed uncertainty about Ukraine's capability to regain control over Russian-occupied Crimea. Despite his belief in Ukraine's potential to regain control over the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Duda highlighted Crimea's unique historical context. In an interview on the YouTube channel Kanal Zero, Duda noted that Crimea has been under Russian control for a significant portion of history, casting doubt on Ukraine's chances of reclaiming the region.

Ukrainian Response to Duda's Comments

Vasyl Zvarych, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, responded to Duda's comments by reaffirming Ukraine's sovereignty over Crimea. Zvarych emphasized that the de-occupation of Crimea is a goal shared with the free world, and that Crimea is and will remain Ukrainian territory. This reaffirmation highlights the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, and the international effort to resist Russian aggression.

A Divided Polish Government

Duda's comments have stirred controversy within Poland's government, where members of the ruling pro-European coalition have criticized his statement. This coalition, politically distinct from Duda's allies in the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, won power in December following an October election and the failure of PiS to form a coalition. One lawmaker from the Civic Coalition (KO), the largest group in the government, labeled Duda's statement as 'incredibly stupid.'

Poland's Role in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Despite the controversy, some members of PiS have defended Duda's remarks. A PiS lawmaker argued that Duda was simply providing a direct answer to a question about Ukraine regaining Crimea. Since the Russian invasion in 2022, Warsaw has remained one of Kyiv's strongest supporters, advocating for Ukraine to reclaim all its territories as a means of deterring further aggression from Moscow.