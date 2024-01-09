en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Poland

Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has openly charged President Andrzej Duda with obstruction of justice in the wake of two lawmakers, Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik, seen at the presidential palace. Both men, sentenced to a two-year term for abusing their power, were witnessed partaking in an official event alongside Duda, thereby igniting Tusk’s criticism.

Conflict Over Pardon and Power Abuse

Kaminski and Wasik were initially convicted in 2015. However, President Duda pardoned Kaminski in a move that raised several eyebrows, especially since it allowed Kaminski to take on the role of interior minister. The validity of this pardon has been in question, particularly because, at the time, an appeals court had not given a final ruling.

The Supreme Court, last year, decided that the case needs to be reopened, leading to the recent sentencing. This situation has given rise to a conflict stemming from the cohabitation of the government and the head of state hailing from different political factions – Tusk’s centrist Civic Platform and Duda’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

‘Sombre Dictatorship’ and Denial of Claims

Following the event at the palace, Kaminski made a claim that a ‘sombre dictatorship’ was forming and declared that they would not run and hide but instead stay by the president’s side. The Speaker of the Sejm, Szymon Holownia, countered this by stating that the December verdict meant that Kaminski and Wasik had lost their parliamentary mandates. Both men have vehemently denied this claim.

Delay in 2024 Budget and Potential Dissolution of Parliament

The disagreement has resulted in a delay in the parliamentary vote on the 2024 budget, with the deadline looming at the end of January. A failure to pass the budget could potentially lead to Duda dissolving the parliament, thereby deepening the political crisis in Poland.

0
Poland Politics Social
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Poland

See more
3 hours ago
Poland Accused of Impeding Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations
Poland finds itself under a cloud of suspicion as it reportedly obstructs the investigations into recent incidents involving the Nord Stream gas pipelines. These pipelines, critical to the transportation of natural gas from Russia to Europe, have been the focal point of geopolitical tensions following reports of leaks and damages. Poland’s Alleged Obstruction European investigators,
Poland Accused of Impeding Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations
Prominent Polish Journalist Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
17 hours ago
Prominent Polish Journalist Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film 'Knight' Makes Global Strides
18 hours ago
Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film 'Knight' Makes Global Strides
Poland at the Center of Controversy: Alleged Obstruction in Nord Stream Pipeline Probe
6 hours ago
Poland at the Center of Controversy: Alleged Obstruction in Nord Stream Pipeline Probe
Polish Non-Cooperation Hampers Nord Stream Sabotage Investigation
8 hours ago
Polish Non-Cooperation Hampers Nord Stream Sabotage Investigation
Belarusian Woman Detained in Poland on Espionage Charges: An Indicator of Mounting Security Concerns
10 hours ago
Belarusian Woman Detained in Poland on Espionage Charges: An Indicator of Mounting Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers' Collective Effort to Fill T.J. Watt's Void
22 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers' Collective Effort to Fill T.J. Watt's Void
India's Tribal Identity Reassessment: A Bold Move Towards Change
25 seconds
India's Tribal Identity Reassessment: A Bold Move Towards Change
GM Quader Pledges Active Parliamentary Role, Dismisses Boycott Rumors
25 seconds
GM Quader Pledges Active Parliamentary Role, Dismisses Boycott Rumors
FBCCI Delegation Congratulates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory
29 seconds
FBCCI Delegation Congratulates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory
Ukrainian Committee Backs Military Bill amid Controversy over Amendments
45 seconds
Ukrainian Committee Backs Military Bill amid Controversy over Amendments
New York Jets' Coach Robert Saleh Reflects on Challenging Season, Praises Team's Resilience
2 mins
New York Jets' Coach Robert Saleh Reflects on Challenging Season, Praises Team's Resilience
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi's Novel Approach to 2024 Candidates Tournament
2 mins
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi's Novel Approach to 2024 Candidates Tournament
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From a Dark Past to a Path of Enlightenment
2 mins
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From a Dark Past to a Path of Enlightenment
New Memphis City Council Convenes: Mayor's Appointments and Police Chief Reappointment Under Scrutiny
3 mins
New Memphis City Council Convenes: Mayor's Appointments and Police Chief Reappointment Under Scrutiny
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
13 mins
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
29 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app