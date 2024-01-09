Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has openly charged President Andrzej Duda with obstruction of justice in the wake of two lawmakers, Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik, seen at the presidential palace. Both men, sentenced to a two-year term for abusing their power, were witnessed partaking in an official event alongside Duda, thereby igniting Tusk’s criticism.

Conflict Over Pardon and Power Abuse

Kaminski and Wasik were initially convicted in 2015. However, President Duda pardoned Kaminski in a move that raised several eyebrows, especially since it allowed Kaminski to take on the role of interior minister. The validity of this pardon has been in question, particularly because, at the time, an appeals court had not given a final ruling.

The Supreme Court, last year, decided that the case needs to be reopened, leading to the recent sentencing. This situation has given rise to a conflict stemming from the cohabitation of the government and the head of state hailing from different political factions – Tusk’s centrist Civic Platform and Duda’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

‘Sombre Dictatorship’ and Denial of Claims

Following the event at the palace, Kaminski made a claim that a ‘sombre dictatorship’ was forming and declared that they would not run and hide but instead stay by the president’s side. The Speaker of the Sejm, Szymon Holownia, countered this by stating that the December verdict meant that Kaminski and Wasik had lost their parliamentary mandates. Both men have vehemently denied this claim.

Delay in 2024 Budget and Potential Dissolution of Parliament

The disagreement has resulted in a delay in the parliamentary vote on the 2024 budget, with the deadline looming at the end of January. A failure to pass the budget could potentially lead to Duda dissolving the parliament, thereby deepening the political crisis in Poland.