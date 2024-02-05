Polish Minister Sikorski Discusses Comprehensive Ukraine Support with EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell

Polish Minister Sikorski met with the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Affairs and Vice-President, Josep Borrell, on February 5, 2024, to deliberate on the critical situation in Ukraine. Their discussions centred around comprehensive and long-term political, financial, and military assistance for Kiev, progressing Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, and leveraging European Union financial instruments to fortify Ukraine's position.

Ukraine's Support Amid Conflict

In the midst of the turbulent conflict, the European Union has extended strong support for Ukraine. This support has taken various forms, including over 85 billion in assistance, the establishment of the Ukraine facility, financial aid, trade concessions, and humanitarian assistance. The EU has also coordinated the largest civil protection mechanism operation to offer material assistance, medical supplies, and military aid to Ukraine. These efforts have been shaped with the intent to reinforce the Ukrainian armed forces and shield the civilian population from the ongoing Russian military aggression.

A Call to Action

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, following his event in Warsaw, announced plans to travel to Kiev. He urged EU countries to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, asserting the need to support the nation 'no matter the cost.' Borrell also declared that the EU would impose restrictive measures against companies involved in the evasion of sanctions against Moscow.

Russia's Accountability

A focal point of the discussions between Sikorski and Borrell was Russia's responsibility for international crimes committed in Ukraine. The emphasis was placed on the crucial need to use Russia's frozen assets to aid in Ukraine's reconstruction. Minister Sikorski asserted Poland's stance on the imperative for the international community to hold Russia and individual perpetrators to account for the crimes committed by Russian forces. He also maintained that Russia should bear the costs of rebuilding the country it attacked.

Additionally, Sikorski and Borrell explored topics concerning the Middle East, as well as transatlantic relations, particularly in the context of the approaching presidential elections in the United States.