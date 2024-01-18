Polish Government's Plan to Overhaul State Media Thwarted by Constitutional Tribunal

In a landmark decision, the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland has dealt a blow to the government's plan to overhaul state media, underlining the ongoing struggle for media independence in the country.

The ruling disallows the government from replacing executives of state radio, television, and news agency, hinting at a larger debate about the separation of powers and the freedom of the press within the Polish state.

The new pro-EU coalition government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, had planned to liquidate the state media, alleging it had been transformed into propaganda outlets under the previous right-wing administration.

The Constitutional Tribunal's ruling has however, put a damper on these plans. In doing so, it raises significant questions about the government's ability to exert control over state media and highlights the ongoing contention surrounding the reforms introduced by the previous Law and Justice (PiS) cabinet.