Police Official Roger Alexander Calls for Public Apology from Senator Richards

In a recent unfolding of events, Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander, the head of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and host of the Beyond the Tape Programme, has demanded a public apology from Independent Senator Paul Richards. Alexander has taken issue with remarks made by Richards during a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) session, which he believes are damaging to his reputation.

Conflict of Stances

In the contentious JSC session, Richards voiced concerns to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher about certain comments made by Alexander on his show. Richards suggested that Alexander's remarks were inconsistent with the official messaging of the police executive, particularly in relation to gangs. In response, Harewood-Christopher acknowledged her displeasure with some of Alexander's views expressed on the show and revealed that the show was under review.

Alexander's Refutation

Alexander, on the other hand, vehemently refuted Richards' interpretation of his stance on gangs. He insisted that he had never stated that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was in any way lenient with gangs. Alexander criticized Richards for utilizing the immunity granted by parliamentary privilege to make potentially harmful statements that could adversely impact individuals' futures.

Commitment to Duties

Despite the controversy, Alexander underscored his dedication to his duties as a police official. He pointed to an operation he led last year that resulted in the seizure of several automatic weapons as a testament to his commitment to fighting crime. With a tenure of 31 years in the police force, Alexander reiterated his seriousness towards his duties and the maintenance of law and order.