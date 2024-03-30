MK Party Raises Concerns Over Zuma's Security, Police Ministry Responds

Following recent concerns raised by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party regarding the security measures in place for former President Jacob Zuma, the Police Ministry has labeled such calls as 'reckless and out of order.' This statement came after MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela, urged for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be questioned about the specifics of Zuma's security detail, especially in light of his recent car accident.

Responding swiftly to these allegations, Lirandzu Themba, a spokesperson for the Police Ministry, confirmed that the security provided to Mr. Zuma was thoroughly reviewed and deemed adequate. Themba emphasized, "Following a thorough briefing to the Ministry by the South African Police Service management, Minister Cele is satisfied that the current security deployed for the protection of Mr. Zuma is sufficient and on a par with other former Heads of State." This comes against the backdrop of the MK Party accusing the ANC government of compromising Zuma's security, leading to his involvement in a second car accident within a year.

Background and Accusations

The controversy began when Zuma's vehicle was hit by a drunk driver, an incident that MK Party spokesperson Ndlela suggested could have been an assassination attempt. The accusation has sparked a legal battle, with the ANC filing a court application against the MK Party over name and logo similarities. Amidst these tensions, Zuma's daughter raised suspicions about the accident being deliberate, pointing to a potential lapse in security measures and calling for an investigation into the matter.

This incident has ignited a broader discussion about the safety of political figures in South Africa, with many questioning the adequacy of security arrangements for former heads of state. The Police Ministry's rebuttal aims to quell fears and assert that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect Zuma. However, the MK Party's allegations and the subsequent public interest highlight a persistent concern over the intersection of politics and personal security in the nation's discourse.