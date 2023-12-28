Police in Rampur Form Special Team to Locate Jaya Prada Following Non-Bailable Warrant

In a significant turn of events, the Rampur police force in Meerut has formed a dedicated squad to track down former Member of Parliament (MP) and film actress Jaya Prada. This development follows a non-bailable warrant issued against her, urging her to appear before a judge. The actress-politician, who contested the 2019 elections from the Rampur constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and lost, is facing dual charges of breaching the model code of conduct.

Charges Against Jaya Prada

The first allegation against Jaya Prada pertains to the unauthorized inauguration of a road in Noorpur village. The second charge involves her alleged disrespectful comments during a public assembly in Pipliya Mishra village. Despite being accorded numerous opportunities to present herself for the trial, she has consistently evaded the court proceedings, resulting in the issue of the warrant.

The Special Task Force

An inspector-led team is responsible for ensuring her court appearance by January 10. Nonetheless, they have yet to locate her. The two cases against her have completed their investigation phases, with charge sheets already filed in the MP-MLA Special Court. The Rampur police are also on the hunt for her son-in-law, Sachin Shroff, who stands accused of fraud and other financial irregularities. His whereabouts have been alerted to the police, who are actively seeking him.