Police Federation Condemns Officers' Trial as 'Terrorists' and UHRW Seeks ICRIR Investigation

In a shocking turn of events, the Police Federation of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) has vehemently criticized the Attorney General's decision to treat police officers accused of misconduct as 'terrorists' and try them in no-jury Diplock courts. This controversial move comes as a Special Branch detective faces charges of assault under an emergency law introduced to tackle terrorism.

A Blow to Police Morale

The Federation's chairman, Basil Stannage, has expressed deep concern over the potential consequences of this decision, stating that it would negatively impact morale and efficiency within the police force. "Our officers are already facing immense pressure in their duties, and this decision will only serve to undermine their efforts," he said.

Stannage further emphasized that the police force operates under a strict code of conduct and that any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. "We have robust internal mechanisms to deal with such issues, and we believe that our officers should be treated fairly and not be labeled as terrorists," he added.

Quest for Justice: UHRW Seeks ICRIR Investigation

In a related development, the Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW) is set to request the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to investigate the killing of eight workers near an Army barracks in Co Tyrone in 1992 by the Provisional IRA. The families of the victims have been searching for answers for years, and UHRW aims to provide a detailed file to the ICRIR for further investigation.

UHRW is seeking answers regarding the criminal investigation and the lack of protection provided by the RUC to the workers. They emphasize the need for the ICRIR to look into the police investigation, security arrangements, and the failure to arrest and question suspects.

European Parliament Condemns Russia's Expulsion of Solzhenitsyn

In a separate news, members of the European Parliament have condemned Russia for expelling writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn, calling it a violation of human rights and an obstacle to East-West détente. The Parliament has urged Russia to reconsider its decision and uphold the principles of freedom of expression.