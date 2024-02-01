Cross River Police Commissioner Urges Unity and Lawfulness in Disability Association

In a bid to foster unity and peace within the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) in Cross River State, the Commissioner of Police, Gyagon Augustine Grimah, urged members to adhere strictly to the association's constitution and the laws of the land. The call was made during the inauguration of the JONAPWD Caretaker and Electoral Committees, setting a tone of mutual respect and collaboration ahead of the association's elections slated for February 15, 2024.

The Police Commissioner's guidance centered around the importance of unity and the necessity of a lawful approach to the association's operations. Gyagon Augustine Grimah, while recognizing the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities, stressed upon the need for solidarity and a united front. He discouraged personal interests from dividing the association, emphasizing the potential of a unified JONAPWD to foster change and improve conditions for its members.

Support for Peace and Security

CP Grimah's presence at the event was not merely symbolic but indicative of his commitment to supporting the group's security needs. He reassured the members of JONAPWD of continued police support, highlighting the importance of peace and unity for the association's growth and development. The Commissioner's remarks underscored the crucial role of law enforcement in maintaining a peaceful environment conducive to meaningful dialogue and progress.

Prof. Jacob Agba, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, echoed the Commissioner's call for peace and unity. He spoke of the potential for collaboration with the state government to benefit unemployed members, a significant step towards economic inclusion. Dr. Job Napoleon Agbor, a pioneer in disability civil rights and policy change in Nigeria, also joined the call, emphasizing the importance of peace and constitutionality for the growth of the association.