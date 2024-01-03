Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow Announces Candidacy for Mayor of York

York’s Police Commissioner, Michael Muldrow, has made a surprise announcement of his decision to run for York’s mayoral position in 2025. This unexpected revelation came during the city’s New Year’s Eve festivities, months ahead of his original plan to announce in April. Muldrow, who has dedicated most of his professional life to law enforcement, entering the police department back in 2000, has never previously pursued an elected position.

Divine Plan and a Nudge from the Current Mayor

Muldrow’s decision to consider the mayoral run was influenced by several factors, including the current Mayor Michael Helfrich‘s decision not to run for re-election. Helfrich nudged Muldrow towards considering the role, an idea Muldrow initially declined but warmed up to over recent months. A significant influence on his decision was his wife, Nakesha, who suggested that this might be a divine plan for him to serve the community in a broader capacity.

Running on His Record

Muldrow, planning to run as a Democrat, will leverage his accomplishments in law enforcement as a cornerstone of his campaign. He significantly reduced York’s violent crime rate, including homicides, in 2023, a record he is proud of and believes will resonate with the community. He understands that his campaign approach may differ from other candidates, but he remains focused on running for the community rather than against other candidates.

The Dual Role Challenge

Moving forward, Muldrow will navigate the challenging waters of handling the dual role of police commissioner and mayoral candidate. He acknowledges that balancing these responsibilities may be difficult, but he is determined to serve his community in both capacities. Muldrow is the first to declare his intention to run for the office, which will not have its primary for over a year and its general election for nearly two years.