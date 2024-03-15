Polexit Sentiment Grows in Poland: Survey Reveals 10% Surge Among PiS, Confederation Supporters

Recent findings by Research Partner highlight a notable shift in Poland's stance towards the European Union (EU), with an increasing number of citizens advocating for a 'Polexit.' The survey, capturing the mood over the past six months, indicates a 10% rise in support for leaving the EU, now exceeding 20.5%. This trend is especially strong among followers of the Confederation and the Law and Justice (PiS) parties, signaling a growing euroscepticism within the country.

Advertisment

Surge in Polexit Support

Comparative analysis of data from 2021 and 2022 demonstrates a declining enthusiasm for EU membership among Poles. While a significant majority, 76% in 2022, still favor staying within the union, this represents a noticeable dip from 79% the previous year. The increment in Polexit support is mirrored by the sentiments of particular political factions, notably the Confederation and PiS, where euroscepticism appears to be consolidating its foothold.

Resistance to the Euro

Advertisment

Alongside the inclination towards Polexit, the Polish population exhibits a strong preference for keeping the national currency, the złoty. An overwhelming 69.8% of respondents voiced their opposition to adopting the euro, with a mere 16.9% in favor. This resistance underscores the broader apprehension towards deeper economic integration with the EU, reflecting a desire to maintain national financial autonomy.

Implications for Poland and the EU

The growing support for Polexit and resistance to the euro among Poles raise several questions about the future relationship between Poland and the European Union. As the sentiment tilts towards skepticism, both political and economic repercussions loom. For the EU, Poland's potential drift could signal challenges in maintaining cohesion among member states, especially in light of similar eurosceptic movements across the continent. For Poland, the debate over Polexit and the euro adoption is likely to intensify, shaping the political discourse in the run-up to future elections.

The trend towards euroscepticism in Poland, underscored by the latest survey, suggests a pivotal moment for the nation's future in the European Union. As discussions evolve, the implications for Poland's economic policies, political alignments, and its position within the EU framework will be closely watched by both supporters and critics of Polexit.