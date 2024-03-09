Poland's Prime Minister Vows Action on Grain Surplus Amid Ongoing Farmer Protests

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk engaged in extensive discussions with farmers in Warsaw, pledging to tackle the country's grain surplus to alleviate pressures on the domestic market.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak indicated that measures would be taken to remove several million tons of grain from circulation, potentially amounting to a reduction of 4-5 million tons. However, the proposed solution failed to assuage the concerns of protesting farmers, who have been demanding action to address issues ranging from cheap imports to environmental regulations perceived as detrimental to their livelihoods.

Continued Farmer Protests Despite Talks

Despite the government's promises, leaders of the NSZZ RI Solidarnosc union for individual farmers announced their intention to persist with the ongoing protests, indicating dissatisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting with Prime Minister Tusk. Tomasz Obszanski, the union leader, emphasized that the protests would not relent and vowed to intensify their efforts, suggesting a lack of substantial progress in addressing farmers' grievances.

Calls for Structural Changes in Agriculture Policies

The protests in Poland reflect broader discontent among farmers across the European Union, who are advocating for changes to agricultural policies, particularly in response to the bloc's Green Deal plan aimed at combating climate change. Additionally, calls have been made for the re-imposition of customs duties on agricultural imports from Ukraine, a measure waived after Russia's invasion in 2022. Farmers argue that the lifting of duties has undercut their prices and intensified market pressures, highlighting the need for structural reforms in EU agricultural policies.

Challenges for Prime Minister Tusk's Administration

The ongoing protests present a significant challenge for Prime Minister Donald Tusk's newly formed government, requiring a delicate balance between addressing farmers' demands and maintaining support for Ukraine amid geopolitical tensions. Tusk faces pressure to navigate these complex dynamics effectively, especially with local and European elections looming on the horizon. The outcome of negotiations and the government's response to farmer grievances will likely shape public perceptions of Tusk's leadership and his administration's ability to address socio-economic challenges effectively.