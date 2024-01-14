en English
Europe

Poland’s Prime Minister Faces Major Protests Over Media Control and Political Arrests

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Poland is witnessing a significant wave of opposition against its newly appointed Prime Minister, Donald Tusk. The Prime Minister, known for his pro-European Union stance, has found himself at the center of a political storm, just two months after assuming office. Approximately 300,000 people took to the streets of Warsaw protesting against his government’s measures related to media control, among other controversial issues.

The Catalyst for Protests

The protests come as a response to the government’s attempts to assert dominance over state media. The administration’s actions have not gone down well with the public, leading to massive demonstrations. Adding fuel to the fire are the arrests of two senior members from the ousted right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), namely former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wasik. Both Kaminski and Wasik were significant figures in the previous government, making their arrests a focal point of the protests.

Voices of Opposition

The protests saw participation from political figures, including former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Morawiecki accused the current administration of breaking laws, violating the constitution, and arresting political opponents. Another former Prime Minister, Beata Szydlo, pointed out that the protestors included many who did not vote for PiS, indicating a widespread discontent with the new administration’s actions.

Human Rights Concerns

The Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights has expressed legal concerns over the government’s control of state media. Despite this, Tusk’s administration insists that their actions are intended to restore legal order and public decency. However, the timing of these protests is crucial, coming just ahead of local and European elections, with PiS aiming to demonstrate its continued support among the Polish population.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

