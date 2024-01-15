Poland’s Political Conflict: President Andrzej Duda Rejects Dismissal of Top Prosecutor

In a major political upheaval in Poland, President Andrzej Duda has refused to acknowledge the government’s decision to oust a leading prosecutor, throwing a wrench in Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s plans to reform the judiciary. This disagreement between the President and the government highlights the increasing strain in the Polish political scene, particularly over issues concerning power balance and judicial independence. This episode marks a significant point in Polish politics, highlighting the clash between the President’s executive power and the government’s legislative agenda.

A Clash over Judicial Reforms

President Duda Opposes Dismissal of Prosecutor

The Ongoing Tension in Polish Politics

President Duda rejected the government’s decision to dismiss Barski, complicating Prime Minister Tusk’s efforts to overhaul the judiciary. Duda “did not consent” to Barski’s dismissal, who remains in office, according to his chancellery’s statement posted on social platform X. Barski was appointed by Tusk’s predecessor under the nationalist Law & Justice party. This refusal to acknowledge the dismissal of Barski by the Justice Minister intensifies the ongoing tension between the President and the new government. The President contends that Bodnar lacks the authority to unilaterally dismiss Barski, while the justice ministry maintains that Barski’s appointment was not valid due to the laws enforced at the time of his appointment.