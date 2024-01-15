en English
Poland

Poland’s Political Conflict: President Andrzej Duda Rejects Dismissal of Top Prosecutor

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Poland’s Political Conflict: President Andrzej Duda Rejects Dismissal of Top Prosecutor

In a major political upheaval in Poland, President Andrzej Duda has refused to acknowledge the government’s decision to oust a leading prosecutor, throwing a wrench in Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s plans to reform the judiciary. This disagreement between the President and the government highlights the increasing strain in the Polish political scene, particularly over issues concerning power balance and judicial independence. This episode marks a significant point in Polish politics, highlighting the clash between the President’s executive power and the government’s legislative agenda.

A Clash over Judicial Reforms

Poland’s new government has sparked controversy by dismissing and replacing the national prosecutor. This has led to protests and accusations of illegal activities from prosecutors appointed by the former government. President Duda and other figures associated with the former PiS-led government have shown their support for the dismissed prosecutor, while the new government remains steadfast in its decision and has initiated legal proceedings against a deputy prosecutor general. This situation signifies a further escalation in the conflict over Poland’s judicial system.

President Duda Opposes Dismissal of Prosecutor

Poland’s Justice Minister Adam Bodnar has been accused of acting unlawfully in dismissing state prosecutor Dariusz Barski. This has led to a confrontation between the President and the new government. President Duda opposes the dismissal, maintaining that the Justice Minister lacks the authority to unilaterally dismiss Barski. This dispute shines a light on the ongoing tension between the pro-European government and the President, who is allied with the PiS. Bodnar is tasked with dismantling the policies of the previous nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government, which critics argue increased political influence over the judicial system.

The Ongoing Tension in Polish Politics

President Duda rejected the government’s decision to dismiss Barski, complicating Prime Minister Tusk’s efforts to overhaul the judiciary. Duda “did not consent” to Barski’s dismissal, who remains in office, according to his chancellery’s statement posted on social platform X. Barski was appointed by Tusk’s predecessor under the nationalist Law & Justice party. This refusal to acknowledge the dismissal of Barski by the Justice Minister intensifies the ongoing tension between the President and the new government. The President contends that Bodnar lacks the authority to unilaterally dismiss Barski, while the justice ministry maintains that Barski’s appointment was not valid due to the laws enforced at the time of his appointment.

