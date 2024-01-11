Poland Ex-Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes Amid Political Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, former Polish interior minister, Mariusz Kaminski, and his aide Maciej Wasik, have embarked on a hunger strike within the confines of their prison cells. Their defiant act comes in response to their incarceration on charges of power abuse, which they assert are politically motivated.

The political landscape of Poland is currently a tumultuous chessboard, with tensions simmering after a pro-European Union (EU) coalition ousted right-wing populists last month. Amid this upheaval, Kaminski and Wasik were arrested at the Presidential Palace, a location they were invited to by President Andrzej Duda. The President, taken aback by the arrests, expressed his solidarity for the two men.

The charges against Kaminski and Wasik stem from a corruption case engineered in 2007 to sabotage a fellow politician. They were elected as lawmakers in October but lost their mandates due to a court ruling, which Kaminski believes is nothing more than political retribution.

A Clash of Narratives

While Kaminski and Wasik assert their innocence and claim political victimization, Deputy Justice Minister Maria Ejchart maintains that their incarceration results from an independent judicial decision, devoid of political intentions.

The ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), is rallying its supporters to protest against the new government’s policies, including reforms to state media. This tug-of-war of narratives is amplifying the political tension in Poland, with accusations of rule of law violations being traded from both sides.

Support, Protests, and a President’s Dilemma

In the aftermath of the arrests, approximately 100 PiS supporters, along with party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, raised their voices in protest outside the police station. President Duda, while expressing his support for Kaminski and Wasik, has signaled that he will not issue another pardon for the duo. Their previous pardon was annulled by the Supreme Court due to a legal technicality.