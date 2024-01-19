Poland's Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister

In a move showcasing political turmoil, Poland's former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, now serving as the opposition, has declared its intent to submit a no-confidence motion against the incumbent Justice Minister, Adam Bodnar.

This political maneuver comes as a direct response to Bodnar's recent controversial reforms of the country's prosecutorial system.

Bodnar's sweeping changes have not been received well, especially by the PiS party. The alterations included the removal of the national prosecutor, instructing prosecutor general deputies to take leave, and the reassignment of a total of 144 prosecutors.

Critics, including the PiS, have accused these actions of being politically motivated, leading to disruption in the judicial system and spawning chaos. PiS party members argue that Bodnar's decisions may directly undermine the rule of law and inadvertently aid criminals.

Dismissal of National Prosecutor Ignites Dissatisfaction

One of the most contentious aspects of Bodnar's overhaul was the dismissal of Dariusz Barski from the role of the national prosecutor.

The opposition deems this move as an alarming deviation from the standard procedures and norms of the justice system.

The dismissal has significantly amplified the dissatisfaction among the opposition ranks and has further fueled their resolve to challenge Bodnar's tenure as Justice Minister.